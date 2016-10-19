Confessionals Focus at LUMA Exhibit

Marcella Hackbardt, a studio art professor at Kenyon College in Ohio, is the photographer behind the True Confessionals exhibit at Loyola University Museum of Art (LUMA). Her work captures the beauty of confessionals found in churches all over Italy, from Rome and Florence, to Bologna and Emilia-Romagna. Even though the photos all deal with the same subject, Hackbardt said no two confessionals looked the same.

Hackbardt said she decided to focus on confessionals because of their emotional appeal.

“They have a sense of the bitter-sweet that I’m drawn to,” she said.

Inspired by the work of the German conceptual photography duo Bernd and Hilla Becher, Hackbardt often centered the subjects of her photos in the frame, going against the rules of conventional photographic composition. A photo was an adventure in itself at every church. Hackbardt often had to explain her project to people in the churches and move pews and candles to get clear shots of the confessionals. Each photo has its own story about the artistic process behind it.

In the artist lecture, which she gave on Sept. 27 at LUMA, Hackbardt presented some of her other works. Among them was her book, “Various Unbaked Cookies and Milk,” inspired by Ed Ruscha’s book, “Various Small Fires and Milk.” She said she likes the idea of collections of a certain obscure object (such as cookie dough or a church confessional). Hackbardt has taken part in several photo documentary projects, including “All Boy,” which featured photographs of young male dancers.

In her digital work, Hackbardt portrays poignant, beautiful scenes. They include natural landscapes and human faces contorted into expressions of confusion or hope. She said her subject matter often implies themes of finding God or spirituality.