Clery Act Reveals Loyola Crime at Home and Abroad

Loyola released its 2015 Clery Act Safety Bulletin and Fire Log, which revealed three reported rapes between Loyola’s Lake Shore Campus (LSC) and the John Felice Rome Center.

Since 1990, all universities and colleges that receive federal funding have been required to release an annual safety report, detailing the crimes that have occurred on campus in the past year.

Director of Campus Safety and Chief of Police Thomas Murray sent an email to the Loyola community explaining the report on Sept. 30.

“This report is designed to help everyone in the Loyola community better understand policies, procedures, programs, training, etc., in regards to campus crime and crime prevention,” Murray stated in the email.

In the Clery Act, there was one reported on-campus rape in a residence hall on the LSC. There was also one reported on-campus rape in a residence hall at the John Felice Rome Center as well as another reported rape that occurred off campus on public property. In 2014, there were two reported on-campus rapes on the LSC, according to the 2014 Clery Act report.

Associate Dean of Students Timothy Love said investigation details, such as the name of the residence hall where the sexual assault occurred, are confidential. Love also said that the LSC on-campus rape in 2015 resulted in a conduct investigation.

Murray said when sexual assault cases are reported to Campus Safety, they provide many options to the survivor for how to proceed next.

“The survivor has the power to pursue any, all, or none of the options, and has the ability to amend their choice(s) at every step in the process,” Murray said in another email to The PHOENIX.

Campus Safety Sergeant Tim Cunningham said that in most sexual assaults cases, the victim knows his or her attacker.

“In the ten years I have been at Loyola I could not recall a report of a sexual assault where it was a situation with a person jumping out from behind a dumpster and attacking a student,” Cunningham stated in an email to The PHOENIX. “The sexual assaults that have been reported are acquaintance rape/date rape situations where the attackers were known to the survivors.”

On LSC, there were four on-campus fondling criminal offenses, three of which occurred in residence halls, and seven on-campus stalking criminal offenses, two of which were in residence halls. Other criminal offenses reported include three on-campus dating violence incidents, three of which were in residence halls and four on-campus domestic violence incidents, three of which were in residence halls.

On Loyola’s downtown Water Tower Campus (WTC), there were two reported on-campus criminal offenses — fondling and burglary. The fondling happened in Baumhart Hall on the WTC.

In addition, LSC criminal offenses on public property included two fondling cases, four robberies and one motor vehicle theft.

Love said the university reports criminal offenses that happen on public property that is technically on campus in the Clery Act.

“Public property on campus would include the road the shuttle stop is on,” Love said. “It is a public street that runs through our campus. Also, the public sidewalks on Kenmore and Winthrop [Avenues] that are outside residence halls, such as Simpson Hall, are considered public property on-campus because sidewalks are public property.”

Other universities in Illinois also released their 2015 Clery Act Reports by Oct. 1. Northwestern University reported eight on-campus rapes at its Evanston campus, Columbia College Chicago reported three on-campus rapes on its main campus and the University of Chicago reported six on campus rapes on its main campus. DePaul University reported 14 sex offenses, but did not specify between sexual assaults, sexual abuse, fondling and stalking. All of those criminal offenses happened on the university’s Lincoln Park campus. University of Illinois Chicago reported no sexual assaults in its 2015 Clery Act report.

In addition to crime statistics, the Clery Act requires schools to issue a Fire Log, detailing the fires and damages that occur on campus.

In 2015, three fires reportedly occurred in residence halls. There was a cooking fire reported in Mertz Hall that was identified as an unintentional action. It caused no property damage. A fire was also reported in Regis Hall, and identified as an unintentional action that resulted in $2,500 in property damage. A third fire was reported in Simpson Hall due to “smoking materials,” but was filed as an unintentional action, resulting in $4,830 in property damage.