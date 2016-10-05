City Bikers Remain Unhappy With Current Commute Laws

Loyola class of 2015 graduate Anastasia Kondrasheva, 23, was hit and killed by a truck on Sept. 26 while riding her bicycle near the intersection of North Damen Avenue and West Addison Street. A few days prior, first-year Northwestern student Chuyuan Qui was hit by a cement truck and killed on Sept. 22 while riding her bike near Northwestern’s Evanston campus.

The deaths are concerning for some of Chicago’s nearly 19,000 cyclists, who worry that bike lanes are simply not enough to keep them safe anymore.

“People don’t always respect bike lanes,” said second-year Loyola graduate student Patrick Randolph. “A white strip of paint on the street doesn’t protect you.”

Randolph’s car broke down a few years ago, and he has biked from his apartment near the Water Tower Campus to the Lake Shore Campus every day since. He even bikes during the winter months.

Randolph said cars have often caused him to lose control while biking.

“I personally am always hyper aware while I’m on my bike, but it’s important to always obey every single traffic law,” said the 25-year-old. “What’s the extra 30 seconds for your life?”

First-year Loyola student Nicole Arnold also feels strongly about bicyclists’ safety. Arnold spent 71 days last summer biking from the East Coast to the West Coast of the United States.

“Bikers need to use hand signals; they’re huge [factors in safety],” said the exercise science major. “Also, you should always wear lights when riding at night.”

Arnold recommended wrapping lights around a bike’s spokes and encouraged riders to wear lights on their helmets.

Both Patrick and Arnold are experienced bicyclists, and they said they wear helmets whenever they ride.

“There are 46 blocks of bike lanes in the 49th Ward, including a one-block contra-flow lane [a lane allowing bikes to travel in the opposite direction of traffic] on Albion from Sheridan to Lakewood,” said Robert Fuller, legislative aid to the alderman.

According to Fuller, the Rogers Park Alderman’s office encourages biker safety through a variety of events, including outreach at street festivals, and an annual neighborhood bike ride.

Fuller also offered advice for Rogers Park cyclists: “…you’ll need to plan out your journey a bit and get to know some of the side streets. This is a good thing. Rogers Park and surrounding neighborhoods have a lot of hidden gems. Get a little lost, bike safely and enjoy some of the things you might not get to know if you stay close to campus.”

While Bicycling Magazine named Chicago the most bike-friendly city in America, there are many rules and guidelines in place to ensure that the city is also bike-safe. Chicago designates ‘bike ambassadors’ who work to educate bikers and drivers on how to share the roads.

Randolph said he agrees that drivers should do their part to ensure safety on the road.

“Understand that a biker may frustrate you,” Randolph said, “but you literally have their life in your hands. Your time is not more valuable than their life.”