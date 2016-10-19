Church Struggles to Fund After-school Program

Loyola students have helped the United Church of Rogers Park provide free child care to local families, but that goal is becoming harder to achieve as Chicago Public Schools (CPS) continues to slash its budget.

It’s 3 p.m. at the United Church of Rogers Park at 1545 W. Morse Ave., and a small team of about five Loyola students are ready as children pour into the room.

The dedicated group of education majors, some of whom work at the church through the Federal Work-Study Program while others volunteer, welcome kids ages 6-13 to an after-school program. For the next three hours, they will serve, supervise and tutor the group of 40 grade schoolers, providing a safe, educational place for them to stay.

Since the program began in 2008, Loyola students have helped the church provide free child care to local families, but that goal is becoming harder to achieve as Chicago Public Schools (CPS) continues to slash its budget. After CPS almost laid off 250 teachers and faculty and barely dodged a teacher strike on Oct. 11, the after-school program at the Rogers Park church faces struggles of its own.

This summer, the church planned to receive $30,000 as part of the CPS Safe Haven program, which is supposed to provide free after-school care for students, but the money ran out and CPS had to restrict the allocations to the 30 poorest schools, leaving the program to fend for itself for the foreseeable future. Until the program is able to find alternative sources of revenue, its budget is restricted to $1,000 per week to cover food, school supplies, maintenance and the wages of its 11 employees.

“We’re basically providing childcare three to four hours a day, five days a week, for 40 children,” said the program’s director, the Rev. Wesley Dorr. “A thousand dollars per week barely covers it. It’s putting us behind because I’m still fundraising my salary from outside the congregation. Safe Haven was supposed to cover those basic needs.”

Further compounding the program’s troubles, CPS cut the budget of nearby Field Elementary School by 33 percent this year, a loss of more than $100,000. These funding losses continue to restrict public schools’ ability to provide after-school care and extracurricular programs, creating an even greater need for people such as Loyola senior Shannon Le to work there.

Many of the children struggle for necessities such as food and school supplies, according to Le, who studies secondary education and serves as the program’s student coordinator.

“A lot of kids come in and need pencils to do their homework,” said Le. “Sometimes, parents, when they come pick up their kids, pick up some bread as well, and some of the kids, when we serve them snacks, are always still hungry for more. That’s why Safe Haven [funding] would have been great.”

Despite the challenges, the Loyola students who work at the after-school program continue to help the children they serve stay on track.

“A lot of the students have complained about teachers either filling in their homework for them or not being as supportive as they could be,” said sophomore Vicki Najjar.

Najjar, an education major, said the children there need extra support, “especially because they’re so young, they’re so impressionable and susceptible to influence.”

As CPS teachers and students return to school after narrowly avoiding a strike that would have put thousands of children out of their classrooms, the employees and volunteers at this after-school program continue to search for funding.

“Our goal is to raise about $10,000 this month through the pumpkin patch, and we’re also starting a gofundme campaign,” said Dorr, who added that the program is always searching for new Loyola volunteers.

“They are the heart of our organization,” he said.