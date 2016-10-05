Chicago Teachers Union Sets Strike Date

The nearly 400,000 students enrolled in Chicago Public Schools (CPS), along with CPS faculty and some Loyola education majors, may temporarily leave their classrooms soon. The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) voted with more than 95 percent approval to strike on Oct. 11 if a contract agreement with the Chicago Board of Education is not reached before then.

The CTU’s House of Delegates set the strike date in a Sept. 29 meeting, according to a CTU press release. About 90 percent of eligible members participated in voting, meaning more than 85 percent of the entire CTU was in favor of the strike.

Chicago teachers have been threatening to strike for more than one year for various reasons, as The PHOENIX previously reported.

Teachers have been working without a contract since the summer of 2015 and face increased costs for health care and pension payments under CPS’ 2017 budget.

The CTU contract demands listed in a press release include more staffing and funding for special education and greater limitations on charter school expansion.

Charter schools are approved by CPS, but enrollment in them is open to all Chicago students. Some educators believe charter schools take funding and enrollment away from neighborhood schools.

“For years, the city of Chicago has diverted funds from education to pay for other pet projects, which has broken the district financially and robbed schools of much-needed programs and resources,” the CTU press release stated.

Although the CTU issued Forrest Claypool, the CEO of CPS, a 10-day notice of a strike, a walkout won’t necessarily occur that day. CTU and the board are currently negotiating teacher contracts, and an agreement could be made before the strike date, but it’s unclear how likely it is that they’ll make a deal.

“We believe a strike can be averted and … CPS will work tirelessly at the bargaining table,” stated CPS’ director of communications Emily Bittner in an email to The PHOENIX. “We hope that in the coming days, the CTU’s leadership works in good faith at the bargaining table to reach a fair deal for teachers and students.”

CTU President Karen Lewis said at the strike announcement that the union and CPS were close to agreeing on some parts of the contract, but not on others, reported the Chicago Sun-Times.

For some Loyola education students, the strike hits close to home. Senior Alyssa Gomez said Loyola’s School of Education has been preparing students for the possibility of a strike.

Gomez, 21, is a student-teacher at the public Mather High School (5835 N. Lincoln Ave.), where she observes and teaches an algebra class three days a week. Student-teaching is considered an internship for the education program, and a certain number of hours in the position are required. The School of Education has told its students, however, that they won’t have to make up for lost hours if a strike occurs.

“Loyola promised that [a strike] … wouldn’t be detrimental to us because it’s something that’s out of our control,” said the secondary education and mathematics education double major.

Ann Marie Ryan, the associate dean of academic programs for Loyola’s School of Education, said Loyola respects teachers’ right to strike and will not send students to CPS classrooms if a strike occurs.

Ryan said that most of the 300 Loyola education students working in schools are placed in CPS and all of them would be affected by a strike, but that they plan to wait it out.

Although Gomez said strikes aren’t ideal because they take time away from [CPS] students, she said she supports the union.

“I feel [CPS teachers] deserve the things they’re asking for,” Gomez said. “As a teacher, you want what’s best for the kids at the end of the day, and when teachers aren’t in their classrooms, that’s kind of sad … but [the CTU] feels that’s what they should do to get what they want and show that they’re serious about what they’re asking [for].”

Loyola junior Becky Kreidler, 20, said she understands both the teachers’ and students’ views of the strike. The secondary education and history double major observes at Rogers Park’s Sullivan High School (6631 N. Bosworth Ave.), which is in CPS.

One of the students in the class she observes often complains about school, according to Kreidler, but recently that student said, “What am I gonna do? I’m not gonna be able to learn.” Kreidler, 20, says strikes are difficult because they prevent students from going to school.

“A lot of kids don’t have a place to go. So it is hard because we want our students to learn. We want them in the classroom,” Kreidler said. “But at the same time, CPS schools are extremely underfunded and teachers have a right to … want health benefits and want pension benefits in their contract.”

If CTU follows through with the strike, it will be the second strike since Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel took office in 2011.

The previous strike occurred in 2012 and also involved contract disputes between the CTU and CPS. That strike lasted seven school days in mid-September.

The CTU also staged a one-day walkout on April 1.

Emanuel spoke out about the strike Thursday, saying that CPS and the union previously had an agreement that a third-party arbitrator approved.

“This notion of taking a strike, it’s one of choice, not of necessity,” Emanuel said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The mayor said CPS is offering the CTU a 13 percent pay raise. He also said an increased property tax on Chicagoans equaling $250 million will help cover teachers’ pensions.