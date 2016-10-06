Chicago Humanities Festival Explores What It Truly Means To Be Human

At the Chicago Humanities Festival, many different authors, activists and artists come to the city with the common goal of exploring what it truly means to be human: to question, converse and teach. The festival’s events range in topic from literature and visual arts to science and social justice. Each year’s festival has a theme, and in our fast-paced lives, it’s no surprise that this year’s theme is “speed.” This year’s festival is scheduled to begin Oct. 29 and run through Nov. 12. The daily events and programs held at various locations around the city will each cater to a specific topic. Artistic director Jonathan Elmer explained how “speed” can be understood broadly.

“Our expectation is that the theme will apply immediately to the lives we are living and then it will unfold in different dimensions,” he said. “We assume people will see that word and they’ll think, ‘Life is speeding up.’ And then there will probably be a second reaction: ‘And yet, there is lots of slowing down, with yoga and slow food and going into Intelligentsia and watching the guy take two-and-a-half minutes pouring your coffee for you.’” Here are a few of the most compelling artist series and talks you should check out. The Art of Surveillance, a visual art series, is scheduled to be presented by Hasan Elahi, a Bangladeshi-born American who was once subjected to an extensive search by the FBI because of his ethnic background. This program will explore the increase of surveillance in the United States. In response to objective profiling, Elahi works to expose what he says is the epidemic of overreaching surveillance in the United States. This program is scheduled to be held at the Mary and Leigh Black Museum of Art in Evanston on Oct. 29. Tickets cost $12. Students and teachers can buy $5 discounted tickets.

Chicago’s Police Department will be explored by Jamie Kalven, a writer and human activist who works at the Invisible Institute, a journalistic production company on Chicago’s South Side. Kalven works to increase accountability in the Chicago Police Department and attempts to improve relations between the department and the city’s African-American communities. The Invisible Institute assists teenagers from the South Side by documenting their encounters with officers. During the program, Kalven will converse with former prosecutor and current Chicago Police Board President Lori Lightfoot. This program is scheduled to be held at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law on Nov. 1. Tickets cost $12 for the general public and $5 for students.