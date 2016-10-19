Chicago Is Home to a Long List of Fun-Filled Activities This Fall

The return of pumpkin spice everything and cold breezes from the lake remind Loyola Students that the best season — fall — has finally arrived. Make the most out of the spookiest time of the year with these fall festivals and activities.

Apples, Pumpkin Spice, and Everything Nice

All Seasons Orchard

Located one hour and a half away from Loyola’s Lake Shore Campus in Woodstock, Illinois (14510 IL-176, Woodstock, IL 60098), All Seasons Orchard includes a pumpkin patch, corn maze and various farm fun activities. General admission is $14.50 per person and includes a one-half peck bag, which would come out to 6 or 7 pounds of apples. All Seasons Orchard is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on weekends.

County Line Orchard

Located one hour and 15 minutes away in Hobart, Indiana (200 S County Line Rd, Hobart, IN 46342), County Line Orchard has 40 acres of U-pick apples from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily, a corn maze and a barnyard jams band. U-Pick Apples costs $1.79 per pound and general admission costs $1.

Jonamac Orchard

Although apple picking is closed for the season here, Jonamac Orchard continues to keep its corn maze, pumpkin patch, a petting zoo and house wine and cider tastings open for the remainder of the season which ends Nov. 23. Located one hour and a half away in Malta, Illinois (19412 Shabbona Rd, Malta, IL 60150), Jonamac Orchard is open from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. daily. Barnyard admission is $4 for adults and 2$ for children, and this provides access to the Jumping Pillow, Petting Zoo and Barn Yard Play Area.

Kuipers Family Farm

Located one hour and a half away in Maple Park, Illinois (1N318 Watson Rd, Maple Park, IL 60151), Kuipers Family Farm has a U-pick apple orchard and a pumpkin farm activity area. Admission to the orchard is $10 per person and includes a one-fourth peck bag of apples and a hayride to the grove. Pumpkin Farm admission starts at $10.99 per person.

Apple Holler

Located one hour away in Sturtevant, Wisconsin (5006 S Sylvania Ave, Sturtevant, WI 53177), Apple Holler boasts a 70-acre orchard. Apple Holler also has farm animals, a farmer’s market and hay rides. Admission costs $20 per person and includes a one-half peck bag. Apple Holler is open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily.

Fall Fests

Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest

Fall Fest takes place every weekend until Oct. 30 at the Lincoln Park Zoo (2001 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60614). Free admission to the zoo includes musical entertainment, a pumpkin carver and a number of other fun activities. Fall Fest also features ticketed attractions for younger folks including a ferris wheel, a corn maze, a hay mountain and more.

The Halloween Gathering Festival & Parade

Join the Chicago Cultural Mile Association on Oct. 22 for the second annual Halloween Gathering. The Daytime Festival is set for 2-5 p.m. in Millennium Park (201 E. Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60602). The Spectacle Parade is scheduled to take place from 6-8 p.m. along Columbus Drive, from Balbo Street to Monroe Street. This event is free and open to the public.

Northalsted Halloween Parade

The 20th Annual Boystown Halloween Parade will take place on Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. along Halsted Street, from Belmont Avenue to Addison Street. The parade is known throughout the country for intricate costumes, creative programming and entertaining acts. The event is free and open to the public. Make sure your costume is to “die” for.

Creepy Crawls

Zombies vs. Vampires

The Zombies vs. Vampires Pub Crawl is scheduled to take place on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. Buy your tickets now for your chance to win $500 for best costume. With your ticket you will receive a “survival kit” that includes a map, a bar menu and a lanyard. The pub crawl will take place in six neighborhoods across the city that are listed on their website: South Loop, River North, Downtown, Wicker Park, Wrigleyville and Lincoln Park. Tickets can be purchased at costumecrawls.com

A Nightmare on Hubbard Street

The fifth annual River North Halloween Costume Bar Crawl is scheduled to take place on Oct. 29 from 12-9 p.m. General admission costs $25 and includes access and express entry into all premiere River North host bars. Tickets can be purchased at partyearth.com/halloweenbarcrawl.

Crawl-O-Ween

The 2016 Halloween Bar Crawl, Crawl-O-Ween will span multiple neighborhoods. Group admission tickets start at $10 per person and includes two $5 gift cards that can be used for food and drink, drink specials, entry and a costume contest. Crawl-o-ween is scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at mydrinkon.com.

Haunted Hoopla

Chicago Hauntings Tour

Chicago’s oldest ghost tour introduces visitors and natives alike to a very different side of the city. The 2.5 hour bus tour is fully narrated and has numerous stops at some of the most actively haunted outdoor sites in Chicago. Stops include murder sites, a serial killer’s body dump, Chicago’s most haunted house and much more. Tours are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays year round. Tickets are $36 per person and can be purchased at chicagohauntings.com.

13th Floor Haunted House

Do you dare venture into Chicago’s largest haunted house? Experience the legend of the 13th Floor at a top-rated haunted house. Open until Nov. 5, tickets start at $19.99 and include admission into two different haunted houses at the 13th Floor (1940 George St, Melrose Park, IL 60160).