Bon Iver Redefines Indie-Folk Sound

A new ultramodern sound has emerged from indie-folk band Bon Iver with the group’s third full-length album. “22, A Million,” which was released on Sept. 30, is the long-awaited follow-up to the band’s 2011 album, “Bon Iver, Bon Iver.”
Justin Vernon, lead singer and songwriter of the group, dealt with anxiety and depression after the release of the first two albums. In search of relief, Vernon isolated himself into his cabin in Wisconsin. “22, A Million” derives from that isolation, and represents Vernon dealing with letting go of past struggles, feelings and places. Bon Iver takes artistic leaps and bounds with their experimental new record. The indie group aimed for and achieved a radical, ground-breaking sound. Chris Messina, a sound engineer who works with the band, created an instrument nicknamed “The Messina” that Auto-Tunes and alters both voices and instruments.
The unique album name, “22, A Million,” represents Vernon’s battle against the rest of the world. The 10 songs on the album do not have ordinary names, either. Song names such as “715 – CRΣΣKS,” “10 d E A T h b R E a s T ⚄ ⚄” and “21 M♢♢N WATER,” among many others, are unlike any other song names in the modern music world.
As obscure as they may seem, the song names all carry some special meaning for the band. “33 ‘GOD,’” the group’s first single from the album, was released 33 days before the album came out and is three minutes and 33 seconds long. The number 33 also refers to “promises made by God” and the age of Jesus Christ when he died. Filled with religious references, “33 ‘GOD’” has a brighter feel-good sound. At first listen, people might not notice that the lyrics discussing a one-night stand are actually an extended metaphor about letting go of the past. In the background,Vernon’s Auto-Tuned voice quotes Psalm 22 from the Bible, singing, “Why are you so far from saving me?” and “I find God and religion.”
The song “29 #Strafford APTS” mixes Vernon’s natural voice with the Auto-Tuned version of his voice to create an uplifting yet captivating track. The song’s soft, warm melody fills the listener with nostalgia. One surprise on the album is a sample of Stevie Nicks’ voice, taken from a YouTube video, in the background of“10dEAThbRE asT⚄⚄”—Nicks’ voice can be heard singing her song “Wild Heart.” The voice in the song sounds similar to that of the notorious Batman villain, Bane, but Bon Iver has that special touch that makes it enjoyable.
On the final song of the album, “00000 Million,” Bon Iver drops the Auto-Tune and combines Vernon’s raw voice with a mellow piano in the background. The songs that make up “22, A Million” not only provokes thought, but also cause listeners to feel a whirlwind of emotions.
“22, A Million” is an astonishing album that has shocked Bon Iver listeners. The album is relateable and inspirational. Among the electronic and modernized sounds on the album come peaceful and comforting tones that Bon Iver has consistently managed to capture. It is evident that Justin Vernon is a musician who has undergone an immense amount of change, and his willingness to experiment with new sounds puts him ahead of his time. Vernon sings in “666⚄” “It’s not for broader appeal,” meaning that “22, A Million” was not created to please all listeners. The album was created for his own peace of mind. If Bon Iver’s goal was to ruffle the feathers of its own indie-folk genre, then the group certainly succeeded. “22, A Million” is shocking and impressive.