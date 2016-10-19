Bon Iver Redefines Indie-Folk Sound

A new ultramodern sound has emerged from indie-folk band Bon Iver with the group’s third full-length album. “22, A Million,” which was released on Sept. 30, is the long-awaited follow-up to the band’s 2011 album, “Bon Iver, Bon Iver.”

Justin Vernon, lead singer and songwriter of the group, dealt with anxiety and depression after the release of the first two albums. In search of relief, Vernon isolated himself into his cabin in Wisconsin. “22, A Million” derives from that isolation, and represents Vernon dealing with letting go of past struggles, feelings and places. Bon Iver takes artistic leaps and bounds with their experimental new record. The indie group aimed for and achieved a radical, ground-breaking sound. Chris Messina, a sound engineer who works with the band, created an instrument nicknamed “The Messina” that Auto-Tunes and alters both voices and instruments.

The unique album name, “22, A Million,” represents Vernon’s battle against the rest of the world. The 10 songs on the album do not have ordinary names, either. Song names such as “715 – CRΣΣKS,” “10 d E A T h b R E a s T ⚄ ⚄” and “21 M♢♢N WATER,” among many others, are unlike any other song names in the modern music world.