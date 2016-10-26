Black Americans Wear Dual Costumes Every Day, Not Just Halloween

It might not be possible to achieve in a manufactured costume, but this “costume” does indeed exist, and some Americans wear it every single day. Black “costumes” can be perceived differently every day — perhaps even two different ways simultaneously.

It seems the costume that would win every best costume award at Halloween parties would be both scary and comical.

More than 171 million Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year, spending an average of $82.93 per person as estimated by the The National Retail Federation’s Halloween Consumer Spending Survey.

Total spending on holiday festivities is expected to reach $8.4 billion, an all-time high.

Americans will explore Halloween pop-up stores and department stores in search of their ideal costumes — whether those outfits be scary or comical — but, even the best costume designer might have difficulty creating such a combination.

In fact, Walmart, America’s largest retailer, capitalizes on this exact notion. “Whether you’re looking for a horrifying or hilarious costume, Walmart has the perfect Halloween costume for every member of the family,” Walmart’s Halloween ads say.

In the midst of recent uproar about police brutality and fatal police shootings across the nation, statistics show that African-Americans are disproportionately targeted by police and the criminal justice system.

In America, Black skin is often perceived as threatening — like some sort of scary Halloween costume in and of itself, but worn on a daily basis.

If I am walking on the sidewalk and a White person abruptly crosses the street or if employees unashamedly follow me around in a store, I know from experience that that person might be fearful or uncomfortable because of my presence.

Americans have heard stories of minorities receiving this type of treatment time and time again, and the stories have the same conclusion: Some people perceive Black people to be fearsome.

Here’s Halloween’s double-whammy: the dual costume. Whether individuals fear African-Americans or not, they’re part of a society that has been — and still is — entertained by Black Americans.

When it comes to weighing what is trendy and cool, our country consistently turns to Black culture. Rock, jazz and rap were born from Black culture. America’s current slang (including “now sis,” “huntie,” “extra,” “low-key,” “savage” and “lit”)

was born in Black culture.

Millennials and their parents enjoy top artists such as Beyoncé, Drake, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Kanye West, Lil Wayne and Desiigner.

Black culture inspired dances such as the Nae Nae, the Dougie, the Dab, twerking, Juju and Milly Rock.

Additionally, the “Running Man Challenge song” is not new. “My Boo,” by Ghost Town DJ’s, was released in 1995. Even decades-old Black culture thrives in white America.

Since the Black Lives Matter movement started, Black people have become more vocal about only feeling valued when providing entertainment.

Colin Kaepernick, a professional football player, started a nationwide movement of athletes kneeling for the national anthem in response to demanding better treatment for African-Americans.

White society praises Black athletes when they score touchdowns and win medals, but if one speaks out against oppression at a time deemed inappropriate by White society, the perception of that Black athlete’s “costume” quickly switches from

amusement to shock.

So, instead of buying a costume this year, I will be my natural Black-skinned self.

I will instill fear in some and entertain others. I will not wear a costume.

To my black community: You should enjoy yourself this Halloween, and if buying a costume will contribute to a memorable night, do it for you.

Many people will host parties and require their guests to wear a costume.

Tell those hosts you have decided to wear the best costume: your beautiful, melanin-infused skin.

Wear your own “costume,” which is already the perfect “hilarious and horrifying” Halloween costume.