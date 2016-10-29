An Atomic Bomb Survivor Shares His Firsthand Experience with the Loyola Community

Takashi Teramoto, 85, is one of the few remaining survivors of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima. He was in fifth grade and playing outside his house when the bomb dropped on Aug. 6, 1945. He was only one kilometer, or 0.62 miles, away from the center of the bomb dropping.

Nearly 100 years ago, the United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb ever used in warfare on Hiroshima, Japan. The bombing killed approximately 140,000 people and marked the end of World War II. More than 70 years later, students gathered at Loyola to hear for themselves a survivor’s account of the day the A-bomb dropped.

“Women, old people and children are always the victims of war,” Teramoto said via his translator during his presentation to a packed room on the fourth floor of the Information Commons. Nearly 150 students showed up to hear him speak.

The departments of Modern Languages and Literatures, Asian Studies, Women’s Studies, Gender Studies and the College of Arts and Sciences sponsored the Oct. 27 event.

“At 7:30 [a.m.], the alarms went off,” Teramoto said, “After that, I remember tremendous bright lights from behind. That’s all I remember. Next, I am crouched down while debris falls on me. The most interesting thing was the smell. I couldn’t identify it. I touched my face with my hand, my hand was red with blood, my own blood.”

The story did not end there for Teramoto, who managed to make it to an open church with the help of his neighbors. A few days after the bombing, he would learn that he lost his mother due to radiation poisoning.

At age 11, Teramoto saw the rivers of Hiroshima filled with dead bodies.

Teramoto recalled his experience vividly, and since the tragedy he has devoted his life to working toward eliminating nuclear weapons and creating lasting peace.

In Japan, those who survived the bombings of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki – also bombed by the U.S. on Aug. 6, 1945 – are called the Hibakusha. The average age of the Hibakusha is nearing 90 years old, so Teramoto recognizes the urgency to tell his story.

“I am getting old. I need to give my hope to the new generation. They make the future,” said the 85-year-old. He said he believes that the youth is the most important group to educate about the Hiroshima bombing.

The event at which Teramoto spoke also included readings of poems written by survivors. Loyola students read the poems in Japanese for the audience.

“The impact we [younger generations] have in terms of trying to relay the message of the horrors of war and bring that to other students is important,” said senior computer science major Conor Orth, “because we’re in a position where we’re starting to enter the world.”

The 21-year-old read a poem written by a young child, Takako Tokuzawa, who lost her family in the bombings. The poem was titled “She Still Has Not Come Home.”

In recent months, the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, has been pushing to repeal Article Nine from the Japanese constitution. Article Nine, which was added after World War II, states that Japan should not use war to settle international conflicts.

While there are new ideas of increased defense surrounding war in Japan, modern day Hiroshima is described as a peaceful, healing city.

“When I went to Hiroshima, it has completely bounced back,” said Harry Ruther, graduate of Loyola’s class of 2016 and speaker at the presentation. “The keystone of it is this sense of restoration and peaceful future behavior. They’re really focused on promoting peace.”