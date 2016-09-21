Wonderful Town Full Of Well-Timed Hilarity

Under the direction of Tony Award winner Mary Zimmerman, Goodman Theatre presents a hit with its season-opening production, “Wonderful Town,” which is receiving its first major revival after more than a decade.

The show follows sisters Ruth and Eileen Sherwood as they leave behind life in a small Ohio town to find success and love in the Big Apple. Eileen (Lauren Molina) is a witty, attractive and sometimes floozy aspiring actress who stands out in auditions and on the street with her blonde curls, bubbly attitude and vibrant outfits. Eileen’s older sister, Ruth (Bri Sudia), is an aspiring writer who often feels in- visible when in the same room as her eye-catching sister.

Sudia’s impeccable comedic timing leaves audience members struggling to catch their breath through- out the show. In one number, Ruth sings how good she has gotten at repelling men that she could write a best-selling novel titled “One Hundred Easy Ways to Lose a Man.” Sudia delivers every one-liner in a skillfully, seemingly effortless manner. Her flawless and masterful delivery holds the audience’s attention despite a plot that lacks any great emotional intensity.

Molina also delivers a performance not to be missed. The Broadway performer’s light soprano voice seamlessly glides across every note and run in her numbers. In addition to pulling off a stunning vocal performance, Molina captures Eileen’s many emotions without overacting. Although a large part of Eileen’s role is to be an object of desire, Molina rounds out the character by also playing up Eileen’s smart, thoughtful side.

The lighthearted show, at a length of two hours and 30 minutes, features many comedic bits. The sisters’ naive expectations are met with unforeseen obstacles, placing them in situations of great hilarity. From crazy neighbors and a deceiving landlord to Eileen’s luxurious stint in jail, audience members are left wondering what could possibly come next.

The set featured flat, rotating building cutouts painted in pastel colors almost like they were pulled out of a TV variety show from the ‘50s. With each change in scene location came a shift in the arrangement of the cutouts. The cartoonish essence of the set complemented the show’s whimsical script, score and choreography.

As somebody who left behind life in a mid-sized Michigan City to build a life in the Windy City, I found myself reflecting on the youthful optimism of the two sisters. They navigated many struggles while finding their way in a new and somewhat intimidating city. The sisters put themselves out there in a male-dominated world, but they didn’t give up when met with defeat. Ultimately, the Sherwood sisters’ experience teaches that the world constantly seems to say no, but we must keep working to achieve our yes.

“Wonderful Town” runs now through Oct. 16 in the Albert Theatre. Tickets cost $25-103 and can be purchased at GoodmanTheatre.org/ WonderfulTown, by phone at 312- 443-3800 or at the box office (170 N. Dearborn St.).

Stay on the lookout for Goodman Theatre’s college nights throughout the 2016-17 season. For $10, students can see select performances but also enjoy pizza, pop, remarks from Goodman Theatre artists and the chance to network with other students before the shows.