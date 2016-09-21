Women’s Fashion from the Film the Magnificent Seven

Antoine Fuqua’s latest film, The Magnificent Seven, hits cinemas nationwide Sept. 23, delivering an action-filled remake of the western classic from 1960.

Set in the post-Civil War 1870’s, the film stars some of Hollywood’s biggest names — including Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke — as it tells the tale of seven outlaws who are enlisted by the residents of Rose Creek after the town falls under the siege of tyrannical industrialist Bartholomew Bogue (Peter Sarsgaard).

In anticipation of the film’s release, The Phoenix has sought out some of fall’s most fashionable western-inspired pieces so you can ride out in style to see The Magnificent Seven in theaters this weekend.

Inspired in part by 1970s fashion, off-the-shoulder tops and dresses have reemerged in the world of couture, appearing on runways from London to Paris. Celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Lucy Hale have even been spotted sporting the trend.

In keeping up with the fashion world, popular retail store Anthropologie offers off-the-shoulder tops in an array of fall colors and patterns, including black, plaid and denim. The store’s “chambray off-the-shoulder top” specifically brings a nostalgic western feel to fall fashion, making it the perfect piece for those who wish to achieve a look similar to that of the powerful western ladies in The Magnificent Seven. This fall piece can be purchased at Anthropologie stores or at anthropologie.com for $98.

For those seeking a style bargain, retail giant Zara’s black “off-shoulder blouse” provides a chic cowgirl look at a lower price. This stylish piece can be purchased at Zara stores or online. Finish your western look with a ranch-inspired hat similar to the one worn by the film’s leading lady, Emma Cullen (Haley Bennett). From stylish berets to classy fedoras, hats will always be a fashion staple. That said, it comes as no surprise that the ever-stylish Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wore a classic, brown fedora in her photoshoot with British Vogue earlier this year, revealing the elegance of western-inspired looks.

Anthropologie’s new “villette trimmed rancher” is shockingly similar to the hat worn by Bennett in the film, merging real western vibes with this season’s style. This item can be purchased at Anthropologie stores or at anthropologie. com for $78.

For an equally stylish yet cheaper option, H&M’s “felted hat” similarly combines the wild west with high-end couture. This fall essential can be purchased at H&M stores or online at hm.com for $17.99.

Needless to say, with these pairings, you’ll be rocking fall fashion as you prepare to see the action-packed, western sensation that is The Magnificent Seven.