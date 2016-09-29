Trump Visits Chicago Two Days After First Presidential Debate

Two days after he compared Chicago to a “war-torn nation,” Republican candidate Donald Trump visited the city to fundraise and court voters on the Northwest side.

“In Chicago, they’ve had thousands of shootings, thousands since January 1st,” he said at Monday night’s debate. “And I’m saying, where is this? Is this a war-torn country? What are we doing?”

The candidate went on to say that the city needs more policing and better relationships between community members and law enforcement.

“You don’t have good community relations in Chicago. It’s terrible,” he added.

Trump made appearances at the Polish National Alliance headquarters located in Edgebrook, a Northwest suburb of Chicago, and a Southwest side country club.

He also went to a scheduled campaign fundraiser at the Bolingbrook Golf Club later in the day.

Trump praised Poland’s commitment to defense spending under NATO at the Polish fraternity’s headquarters Wednesday, something he said other nations under the agreement sorely lacked.

“We want to be strong, which means we want more countries to follow the example of Poland,” Trump said. “If every country in NATO made the same contribution as Poland, all of our allies would be more secure. And people would feel even better about NATO.”

Hillary Clinton also took to the campaign trail on Wednesday, visiting her hometown for two fundraisers expected to yield upward of $4 million, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The two candidates have had a busy couple days since they went head-to-head in the most-watched presidential debate in history.

Trump called into “Fox and Friends” Tuesday morning where he questioned NBC News anchor Lester Holt’s performance as moderator, claiming that Holt had “left-leaning” tendencies that led to lax questioning of Hillary Clinton’s past scandals.

“He didn’t ask her about the emails. He didn’t ask her about the Benghazi deal that she destroyed — he didn’t ask about a lot of things that he should have,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Clinton called the opinions Trump expressed throughout the night “offensive and off-putting.”

With six weeks until Election Day, polls show that Clinton’s lead has all but evaporated. Latest New York Times polls reveal that Clinton has a two-point lead on Trump, reeling in 44 percent of the vote.

The next presidential debate will take place Oct. 9 in St. Louis.