Suspect Charged in Connection with Sexual Abuse on Lake Shore Campus

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) charged 22-year-old Soroush Aflaki with two felony counts of aggravated battery in connection to a Sept. 18 sexual abuse incident reported on Loyola’s Lake Shore Campus.

CPD identified Aflaki, who lives on the 6900 block of North Greenview Avenue, as one of two men involved in the sexual abuse — one of four such incidents reported on or near the Lake Shore Campus since Sept. 6 — near Seattle Hall on Winthrop Avenue, according to a CPD press release. Authorities took Aflaki, who has no affiliation with Loyola, into custody Tuesday evening.

Aflaki and a second suspect were leaning against a fence around 10:35 p.m. as a Loyola student walked south on Winthrop Avenue, according to an email sent by Campus Safety. One of the men allegedly groped the student as she passed; she was unsure which of the men touched her.

This was the one of the most recent incidents in a string of sexual violence reported by members of the Loyola community in the past month.

Loyola students and one staff member have reported four incidents of sexual abuse — defined by Illinois law as touching or groping an individual by use of force or threat of force or when a victim cannot consent. Three of those incidents occurred on the Lake Shore Campus.

There have also been two reports of sexual assault — defined by Illinois law as sexual penetration by use of force or threat of force, when a victim is unable to consent or is underage — since Aug. 28. Both assaults took place off campus.

On Thursday, Campus Safety Sgt. Tim Cunningham said a suspect was taken into custody Monday evening in relation to sexual abuses reported by Loyola community members on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.

Campus Safety did not immediately return an additional request for information. CPD News Affairs referred The PHOENIX to Aflaki’s court hearing — set for today at the Central Bond Court at 2600 S. California Ave. — for further information.