Suspect Arrested in Connection with Multiple Sexual Abuses Near LSC

A suspect has been arrested in connection with multiple criminal sexual abuse incidents on and near the Lake Shore Campus.

The man is believed to have been involved in the sexual abuses reported by women of the Loyola community on Sept. 6 and 7, according to Campus Safety Sgt. Tim Cunningham. All the crimes involved a man groping a woman while she was alone at night. The suspect has no affiliation with Loyola, according to Cunningham.

The Chicago Police Department was unable to confirm the arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Cunningham said the department arrested the suspect Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection in North Winthrop Avenue and West Rosemont Avenue. The suspect was then turned over to the 24th District of CPD where he is now in custody, according to an email about the arrest sent to the Loyola Community by Campus Safety.

“In working with the individuals who reported the crimes to us as well as investigative work we were able to identify an offender who was located by Campus Safety officers,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham said Campus Safety continues working closely with CPD to investigate the most recent sexual abuse, reported on Sept. 18, which involved two male suspects.

In the email alert, Campus Safety Director and Chief of Police Thomas Murray thanked the entire Loyola community and CPD for their assistance and collaboration.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Campus Safety at (773) 508-6039, or call CPD at (312) 744-8263 or 911.