Students Have Trouble Accessing Loyola’s OnePrint System

Everyone prints. Whether you need a hard copy of an assignment, a resume or concert tickets, you’ll have to print at some point. If you want to do so from your laptop, however, the process may not go as smoothly as expected.

Students can download a software called OnePrint from Loyola’s Information Technology Services (ITS) website that lets them print from their personal computers to printers around campus, according to the Digital Media Services website.

But, OnePrint has been causing problems for some students.

“We’ve gotten a lot of students [who] come up to us and have problems installing OnePrint, or they’ll install OnePrint using the directions on the website and then it won’t connect to our printers even though they’re in the IC,” said junior Alexis Gibson, a student employee at the Digital Media Lab.

The issues concern downloading OnePrint onto personal computers, said Gibson, 21. After students download the software, their devices sometimes have difficulty finding authorized printers.

Gibson said the solution is usually uninstalling and reinstalling OnePrint. Sometimes, the antivirus software on a student’s computer interferes with the software. If that’s the case, the Digital Media Lab usually tells students to print from a school desktop computer, Gibson said.

Nicholas Liberatore, the Digital Media Services manager, wrote in an e-mail to The PHOENIX that he hasn’t heard of problems with OnePrint, but he has had a few inquiries regarding the software.

“I can say my area has had a few instances during the first few weeks to provide guidance or assistance with the install of OnePrint,” Liberatore said.

This assistance, he wrote, has usually been for new students or returning students with new laptops.

Steve Kim, desktop services manager at Loyola’s ITS, wrote in an e-mail to The PHOENIX that he hasn’t heard about any students having trouble connecting to the school printers from their laptops.

“If a student has problems connecting their laptops to the Uniprint [OnePrint] stations, then he/she can open a helpdesk ticket and ITS would be glad to assist in getting the student connected,” Kim said. “To date, I have not heard of anyone who has sought assistance and not been able to print via a laptop.”

Digital Media Lab employee Jared Buss, however, said the most frequent printing questions that students bring to the Digital Media Lab involve OnePrint.

“People have a hard time setting it up on their laptop,” said the 20-year-old junior molecular biology major. “Yesterday, I had someone come in and her page wouldn’t go to the printer, so I had to reapply OnePrint on her Mac.”

He estimated that two or three people have come into the Digital Media Lab asking about OnePrint so far this semester.

Occasionally, students will have to send documents to the printer multiple times if the printer’s document server doesn’t recognize the print job. In those situations, Buss said, the Digital Media Lab pays for the print job. This problem isn’t a dire one, though.

“Usually, if you just print it again it’s good to go,” Buss said.

Kamille von der Linden, a first-year marketing major, said she had no problems downloading OnePrint. The process was easy, the 18-year-old said.

For Bruno Chung, a senior international studies and Spanish double major, it hasn’t been such a breeze. So far this semester, Chung said he has likely printed more than 100 pages. He uses Google Drive, Google’s cloud-based file storage system, and prints from the school-owned desktop computers because OnePrint was too confusing for him to download.

“I like to print out my readings and stuff, because I can’t concentrate if I read them off my MacBook,” he said. “[OnePrint is] kind of a pain in the butt. I’m not tech-savvy.”