Street Art Brings Life to Pilsen

The murals of Pilsen, a neighborhood located in the lower West Side of Chicago, are part of the Art in Public Spaces installation.

The works of art were created through a collaboration between the Chicago Urban Art Society, the National Museum of Mexican Art and the Pawn Works.

Today, there are 33 murals, ranging in size from small to large.

Ald. Danny Solis (25th Ward) began the initiative in 2012 in the hopes of transforming spaces in the Pilsen neighborhood that were unused.

The project, which was organized by the community and different artists, serves as a reminder of home for locals people of Mexican or Latino origin.

The murals provide an open space for others to see the Mexican culture expressed through art.