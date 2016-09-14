‘Sully’ Tells the Untold Story of the Miracle on the Hudson River

On Jan. 15, 2009, U.S. Airways Flight 1549 made an emergency landing on the icy cold Hudson River. All 155 passengers on board survived. Following the event, the media and the rest of America found its newest hero: Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger. A modest man from Texas, Captain Sullenberger was thrust into the spotlight and revered for his bravery, skill and leadership.

That is the story we all know, but Clint Eastwood’s new film, Sully, explores the lesser-known side of the story: The investigation of Captain Sullenberger after the event. Investigators looked into whether or not he made the right decision or endangered the lives of his passengers when there may have been other safer options.

The film stars Tom Hanks as Sully. Considered Hollywood’s modern-day Jimmy Stewart and America’s “everyman,” Hanks delivers a solid performance – one that is subdued and humble, but that reflects the nature of the titular character. Also in the film is Aaron Eckhart, most known for his role as Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight (2008). Eckhart plays Captain Sully’s co-pilot, Jeff Skiles, and delivers one of the best performances in the film.

With Clint Eastwood and Tom Hanks behind the film, I had high expectations entering the theater. Unfortunately, the movie didn’t reach those expectations but still emerged as a fine movie in its own right. Two of the main issues were that the movie’s story structure was unnecessarily non-linear and some of the supporting roles lacked at times. A handful of the smaller “lead extra” performances were not the strongest, due to some slight overacting as well as stiff deliveries that distracted at times.

The film’s biggest issue was its structure. It begins in the aftermath of the crash, jumping right into the investigation, which was jarring at first. As viewers attempt to adjust to the action, the movie jumps back and forth between the scene of the crash, and Sully’s past and future.

I love non-linear storytelling when it is well executed and adds to the story, like it is in Memento (2000), Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) and Mullholland Drive (2000). In those films, the nontraditional approach adds to the narrative and contextualizes the characters. In Sully, however, the complicated storytelling technique seemed unnecessary. The film would have benefited from taking a more straightforward approach, but I do appreciate that Eastwood tried something different with this story, and it certainly doesn’t ruin the film.

Eastwood is famous for often shooting just one take of his scenes and working very quickly as a result. However, the film as a whole felt rushed a bit towards the end. It is by far one of Eastwood’s shortest films, clocking in at 96-minutes, and it ends very abruptly. I would’ve liked a couple more quiet emotional scenes towards the end as it was winding down. Sully didn’t have the same slow, detailed and deliberate pacing as Eastwood’s last film, American Sniper (2014). Part of that is because it’s a smaller film for a smaller story, and that’s why the movie’s pacing still works overall.

The best parts of the movie are the landing scenes — they are tense, compelling and well directed. We see the residents of New York City coming together to help each other, and we see Captain Sully’s leadership in true form — this where Tom Hanks shines. The other big strength of the film is the intensity of the last couple scenes in which Sully and his co-pilot go before the investigative board and explain their thinking behind their risky decision. The audience is hanging on every word during this finale as we watch it unfold.

The actors who play the members of the investigative board — including Anna Gunn from Breaking Bad, Jamey Sheridan from Law & Order and Spotlight, and Mike O’Malley from Yes, Dear — are all fantastic. They command the screen and suck us into the moment.

Sully is a solid movie, although I do not think you will hear its name too much during award season this winter. Overall, the film draws viewers to the theater for the story they’re familiar with, but leaves them with a story they may not have known — exactly as movies based on true events should.