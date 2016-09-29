Senior Ciara Murray Scores Ramblers First Hat Trick on Senior Night

By Posted on

The PHOENIX has selected women’s soccer midfielder Ciara Murray after she scored a hat trick on senior night.

Senior midfielder Ciara Murray said she was overcome with emotion after scoring her first collegiate hat trick on senior night.
Steve Woltmann | Loyola Athletics
Senior midfielder Ciara Murray said she was overcome with emotion after scoring her first collegiate hat trick on senior night.
Ciara Murray MidfielderSteve Woltmann | Loyola Athletics
Ciara Murray
Midfielder

Sport: Women’s soccer
Year: Senior
From: Strongsville, Ohio
Position: Midfielder
Majors: Finance and marketing

  • Was a former mid-distance runner for the Loyola track and field team

  • Tried out for women’s soccer team in fall 2015 and was accepted onto the squad

  • Scored the game-winning goal against Drake University last season during the semifinal round of the MVC tournament

  • Recorded the Ramblers’ first hat trick since 2009 at her senior night on Sept. 23

Loyola Phoenix: How did you get into playing soccer?

Ciara Murray: “[I was], like, four when I started … All my siblings played soccer. My dad was my coach, and everyone played soccer when they were young, but I stuck with it.”

LP: Your three older siblings, Sean, Declan and Brigid, all participated in Loyola Athletics. Was there a certain pressure to follow in your older siblings’ footsteps?

CM: “No, I kind of had tunnel vision set on Loyola when I first toured it with my oldest brother, [Sean]. So, I was pretty young – like, [in] seventh grade. I pretty much decided before my other two siblings.”

LP: Why did you first decide to participate in track and field at Loyola instead of soccer?

CM: “I didn’t actually get the opportunity to play soccer at Loyola. So, I was offered a spot on the track team and decided that since I couldn’t play soccer, it was the next best thing for me. I’d be on the team with my sister and run, which is something I love to do even though soccer was my true passion.”

LP: What was the main factor that made you switch from track and field to soccer?

CM: “Since soccer has always been my first passion, I’d always wanted to play soccer. But I guess I had to wait for the opportunity to come up, and finally, [I] rounded up the courage to try out for the team, and I did, and it worked out.”

LP: What was going through your mind when you scored a hat trick?

CM: “It was a really emotional night for us, being our senior night. All of us seniors are really best friends, so it was just a cool night for us and we just went out there and decided we were going to have fun no matter what. And I think since we were all relaxed and happy — and our main goal was to just have fun with each other — that we were able to combine well and make things happen.”

LP: What are some goals you have for the rest of the season?

CM: “We actually have a lot of goals that we’ve set going into conference play. We definitely want to increase our number of shutouts and be able to score at least a goal a game and win all our home games for the rest of the season. We also want to keep the positive energy going.”

Author: Madeline Kenney

Originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, Madeline Kenney is a big Cornhusker fan. Kenney is currently pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism and minoring in marketing and sports management. She's the executive sports editor for The PHOENIX. And yes, she's a woman.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *