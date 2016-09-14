Rambler Recap: Women’s Soccer Struggles for Goals and Wins

Results: Sept. 4 at Eastern Michigan University (1-1 2OT), Sept. 9 vs. Western Michigan University (2-1 L), Sept. 12 vs. University of Wisconsin (2-0 L).

How they played: The Loyola women’s soccer team was competitive in all three games, but the Ramblers were unable to break away from their opponents and come away with a win. Loyola is winless so far this season, with a 0-5-2 overall record.

What went down:

Eastern Michigan (1-1 2OT)

Loyola was able to get shots on goal, but Eastern Michigan and the Ramblers both defended well and prevented their opponents from reaching the goal for the majority of the game. After a free kick goal by sophomore defender Taylor Lambouris put the Ramblers up 1-0 heading into halftime, the Ramblers looked to score again, but were unsuccessful. Shots by sophomore forward Jenna Szczesny and first-year midfielder and forward Aleksa Tataryn were blocked.

Western Michigan (2-1 L)

Sophomore forward Jenna Szczesny had a game-high seven shots and senior defender Shelby Koch recorded her first goal of the season, but it wasn’t enough to push the Ramblers ahead of Western Michigan.

Head coach Barry Bimbi said he was pleased with his team’s performance despite the loss.

“Tonight we were looking for improvement from our last couple games, and we definitely got that from the girls,” Bimbi said on the Loyola Athletics website. “They executed the game plan, especially in the first half. We got outshot, but I felt that we created the more dangerous chances. Not putting those away is the frustrating part. Even though the result doesn’t show it, we took a step forward tonight.”

Wisconsin (2-0 L)

Sophomore goalkeeper Cassidy Lentz had a strong performance, but Wisconsin was able to breeze past the Ramblers, finishing the game 2-0. The Ramblers dropped to an all-time record of 0-5-0 against the Badgers.

What’s next: The Ramblers will look to get in the win column this weekend when they head to the Marquette Invitational in Wisconsin. Loyola is scheduled to play Cal State Northridge on Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. and Cal Poly on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m.