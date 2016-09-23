Rambler Recap: Men’s and Women’s Golf

Results last week: Loyola’s Women’s Golf team finished tied for first at the Loyola Fall Invitational. The team lost the tiebreaker, taking the fifth player’s final round score to Butler University. Men’s golf finished 11th out of 14 teams at the John Dallio Memorial Tournament in Lemont, Illinois.

How the women played: After a rough performance at the Redbird Invitational the Ramblers bounced back to tie for first at the Loyola Fall Invitational on Sept. 19 and 20. The Ramblers had three players finish in the top-10.

Leading the way was first-year Morgan Brown with a 233 (+19) to catapult her into second place, individually. Sophomore Elayna Bowser came in fifth place overall with a 237 (+23) and junior Jessie Staed came in seventh with a 241 (+27). Seniors Logan Willis and Natalie Meyers rounded out the scoring with a 254 (+38) and 261 (+45), respectively.

As only five golfers can compete for the team score, Loyola brought along the remaining four team members to compete individually. Junior Summer Moser tied for 15th overall with a 248 (+34), first-year Sara Padilla finished in 22nd with a 252 (+38), sophomore Maddy Neumeier shot a 269 (+53) to earn 43rd place and junior Caroline Smith took 47th with a 275 (+63).

How the men played: The men’s golf team started off their season at the John Dallio Memorial Tournament, hosted by rival DePaul University. The team got off to a bit of a rocky start during the first round, with only one Rambler scoring in the 70s. However, the second round provided some hope for the team, as four of the five finished under 80. But, it was too little too late, and the Ramblers wound up in 11th place out of 14 teams at the tournament.

Loyola’s top scorer was freshman Nick Bonema, who carded a 232 (+16), including a 74 (+2) in the first round of play. The duo of junior Garret Buckley and freshman Justin LaFrance both finished with a 237 (+21), while sophomore Zach Hoskins scored a 240 (+24). Fellow sophomore Orion Yamat

rounded out the scoring with a 246 (+30).

What’s next: The women will have a short break before taking the course at Southern Illinois University for the Missouri Valley Conference Preview on Oct. 3 and 4, while the men will head to Batavia, Ohio, for the Northern Kentucky Invitational on Sept. 25 and 26.