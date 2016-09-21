Rambler Recap: Men’s Soccer Opens Conference Play Strong

Results: Sept. 17 at Drake (1-0 W)

What went down: Loyola’s men’s soccer team defeated Drake University in their first game in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC), making the team 6-0-0 (1-0-0 MVC).

Three-time MVC Defensive Player of the Week, redshirt sophomore Grant Stoneman scored the Rambler’s only goal on his first attempt of the night. Stoneman headed the goal into the net off an assist from senior Kirill Likhovid via a short corner kick from junior Brody Kraussel

in the 86 minute.

Loyola’s defense notched another shutout, its sixth straight. The team has left its opponents with zeros on the scoreboard for 464 consecutive minutes.

Coach Neil Jones said Loyola earned its tough MVC win tonight through the strong effort and performance of his team.

“As a coaching staff we couldn’t be prouder of our team’s effort and performance tonight,” said Jones in a press release on Loyola’s athletics website. “Road wins in the MVC are extremely tough to earn and Drake made us earn those three points tonight. Now it’s back to work to prepare for a very talented and well coached [Southern Illinois University Edwardsville] team on Saturday.”

What’s next: The Ramblers play their next MVC game against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) at Loyola Soccer Park on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.