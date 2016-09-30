Rambler Recap: Men’s Golf Growing Pains Continue in Ohio

Results: Loyola’s men’s golf team was in action at the Northern Kentucky Fall Classic on Sept. 25-26, finishing 13th out of 17 teams

How they played: Coming off a rocky start to the season at the John Dallio Memorial Tournament, the men’s golf team headed to Batavia, Ohio, for the Northern Kentucky Fall Classic. The team improved slightly, however it still has a long way to go.

The team looked to eliminate scores above 80, and they succeeded in doing so. At the Dallio Tournament, each golfer had at least one round of 80 or higher, with some shooting two or three rounds that high. At the Fall Classic, only one golfer shot 80. The Ramblers managed to shave 37 shots off of the first tournament score.

Leading the individual scoring for Loyola was sophomore Zach Hoskins, who tied for 32nd place overall with a 225 (+12; 73-77-75). Fellow sophomore Orion Yamat rebounded from a tough first tournament, tying for 46th with a 227 (+14; 76-77-74), while first-year Nick Bonema nearly matched Yamat shot for shot with a 228 (+15; 76-77-75) to tie for 50th. Junior Garret Buckley fired a first-round 71 (E), and finished tied with Bonema (+15; 71-80-77). First-year Justin LaFrance rounded out the scoring for the team tying for 76th with a 235 (+22; 78-79-78).

Loyola director of golf PJ Rinersaid he is happy with how the team played in Ohio, in a press release on Loyola’s athletics website.

“We did some really good things this week,” said Riner. “When we are on, I know we can compete to win every tournament we tee it up in. Now we just need to come up with some better strategies to get us through the hard stretches, and we should be ready to be where we want to be.”

What’s next: The team has less than a week to recover before heading back to Ohio for the Cleveland State Invitational on Oct. 3-4