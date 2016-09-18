Rambler Recap: Cross Country Finishes in Mid-Pack at National Catholic Championships

Last week’s results: Sept. 16 at National Catholic Championships in Notre Dame, Indiana (Men’s cross country team — No. 6 out of 11 teams; Women’s cross country team — No. 5 out of 11 teams)

How they ran: Coming off sixth-place finishes at the Illinois State Invitational earlier this month, the Loyola men’s and women’s cross country teams headed to Notre Dame for the National Catholic Championships on Sept. 9.

Junior Emma Hatch led the way for the women, turning in a 18:23.5 to place 13th overall. Coming in just behind Hatch was fellow junior Cassie Bloch, who ran a personal-best 18:40.3 and finished in 23rd place. Rounding out the scoring for the Ramblers were sophomore Julia Denko in 27th place with a time of 18:43.0; senior Hannah Lies recorded a time of 18:59.0 t0 earn 40th place; and first-year Rita Maurais came in right behind Lies at 18:59.8 for 41st place.

On the men’s side, redshirt junior Alex Baker led the scoring, clocking a time of 26:06.20 to place 21st. Seniors Jake Brown and Chandler Diffee finished shortly after Baker, with Brown in 26th place at 26:21.1 and Diffee in 27th place at 26:22.2. Behind the trio, junior Peter Schaible ran 26:38.4, earning 36th place, and first-year Connor McCue came in 40th place with a time of 26:48.0.

What’s next: The Ramblers will take time off before returning to Notre Dame on Sept. 30 for the Notre Dame Invitational.