‘Princess of Mars’ Far from out of This World Production

Other World Theatre presented “A Princess of Mars,” a turbulent tale of intergalactic love and war at the Berger House in Edgewater playing now through Sept. 24.

The play stars Elliott Stowards as John Carter and Mary-Kate Arnold as Dejah Thoris, the princess of Helium, which is a region of Mars. Following the life of John Carter, a Civil War hero-turnedrunaway alleged murderer, the story travels from a saloon in Arizona to Mars. The conflicts among natives on Mars erupt as they try to end the planet’s devastating drought. John Carter lands in the Thark territory of Mars, transported there by a strange creature that saves his life from ill-intentioned inhabitants. The Thark creatures, specifically Sola, their healer, nurse Carter back to health. He eventually becomes the leader of Thark. Joining forces with Helium natives and Princess Dejah, the Tharks and John Carter work to defeat the evils that have caused the planet to suffer without clean water.

Before the show, the cast interacts in character with the audience in the front room of the Berger House, which is a decorated saloon. John Carter waltzes into the saloon with authorities following quickly behind, and the first fight scene breaks out. Fortunately, the fight scenes improved after the first fake punch, which was lackluster. The audience follows John as he flees from the front room and travels to Mars, located in the black box theatre at the back of the house.

Entering the black box, the audience comes upon a mystical, unknown planet. The dark room is filled with fog, and a strange cloaked creature roams the stage, scanning people with her armband prop as they enter. The simplistic and unchanging set made it difficult to understand when scenes changed to different kingdoms of Mars. Regardless, the space seemed much larger than it really was because the cast members made the most of their three stage entrances.

Interpersonal relations between the characters were a bit misleading in some cases. Sola, the healer in the Thark kingdom, takes care of John Carter as he adjusts to life on Mars. Their struggle to understand each other’s language showcased the strongest acting in the play. Carter’s struggle as he learns the language of Mars is clear, as is his triumph when he finally grasps the nuances of the Thark language and culture. But in scenes depicting this realization, it seems Carter and Sola have a romantic bond. It is later revealed that they view each other as mother and son because Sola is 300 years old. As for real romance, all of it seems limited to Dejah and her relationships.

Unfortunately, Dejah’s role confines her to being an object of affection, which undermines Arnold’s talent and makes the romance between Dejah and Carter seem shallow. Although the show had its moments of intergalactic triumph, as someone who isn’t a sci-fi junkie, it was challenging for me to look past its shortcomings. For sci-fi fans who already love this classic story, though, the stage adaptation offers a fresh showcase of the battle between John Carter and the evils of Mars