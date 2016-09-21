Mayor Emanuel’s Water Tax Will Raise Loyola’s Water Costs

Unfortunately, being green does not always mean saving green.

Despite the university cutting its annual water consumption by more than 27,000 gallons since 2009, Loyola has seen its water costs climb from $371,000 to more than $770,000, according to data from the Institute of Environmental Sustainability (IES).

The price of water is expected to rise even more following the approval of an increase in water and sewage taxes by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, possibly impacting Loyola’s tuition rates.

Approved 26-6 by the City Council Finance Committee, the plan will phase in a 30 percent water and sewage tax increase over five years, with the average household projected to pay $4.43 per month next year and $19 per month by the time the plan is fully implemented.

The estimated $239 million per year raked in by the program would go toward the ailing Municipal Employee’s Annuity and Benefit Fund, which aids city employees not covered under the fire and police department pension fund.

Ald. Joe Moore (49th), who presides over the Rogers Park area, voted in favor of the proposal.

“No one likes to vote for another tax increase … but it was the responsible thing to do,” said Moore. “We can’t just ignore our retirees.”

Loyola had been exempt to water and sewage taxes in previous years due to its status as a nonprofit institution, but the benefits were phased out following the mayor’s proposal in 2011.

Now, the university pays the same rates as any other average taxpayer, according to Moore.

Assuming the university consumes the same amount of water as it did last year, the new tax plan will increase the cost from $800,000 to more than $1 million.

This $200,000 price increase is significant enough to drive up tuition prices.

“Given the size of Loyola’s overall budget, [the price] is not huge … but it will obviously have an impact eventually on tuition rates, just like anything else,” wrote David Beall, Loyola’s associate vice president of business operations, in a statement to The Phoenix.

For 22-year-old computer science and psychology double major Lauren Bolesta, a possibility of increased tuition is justified.

“I don’t think it is a question of ‘Should they?’ as much as it is that [Loyola has] to do this,” said the fifth-year senior.

The price hikes have given the university more incentive for water conservation projects. In 2014, IES partnered with the facilities, psychology and residence life departments to run a grant-funded effort that upgraded Fairfield and Marquette South residence halls with more efficient plumbing.

The department has also updated parts of Fordham, Mertz and Santa Clara residence halls in recent years with new toilets, repaired piping, water-efficient showerheads and faucet aerators.

IES program director Aaron Durnbaugh said there are ways to continue to reduce the university’s use of water beyond simply increasing student and faculty awareness.

“You can only get so far … until you are showering with air,” said Durnbaugh. “[But] there are always innovations [and] things you can go back and change for the better.”