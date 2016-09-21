Loyola Students Share Study Abroad Experiences

VIETNAM - "A few things have become evident in the mere month we've been here. Traffic is where a lot of life lives in the city. Regardless the district, you can count on people to be weaving and flowing through the humid streets and sidewalks. Food is centric to all we do. We've all found our favorite banh mi vendor, have a new dish we want to try and begin to use our extremely, elementary Vietnamese to order. I didn't think city folk could be nicer than Midwesterners — my Philly roots provide me with a low benchmark for random kindness — but Vietnamese people are so generous. Generous in their ability to try English language, generous in the amount of patience they share with us, and generous in all smiles we've been welcomed with." KELSEY CHENG Senior / Advertising & public relations
GHANA - "My opinions on my experience in Ghana thus far are constantly shifting. It is no ordinary study abroad experience, but that is what makes it so alluring. One day I may be frustrated because my professor is 30 minutes late to class due to unreliable public transportation, and the next day I may be walking around campus with a huge grin on my face because the lady I buy pineapple from everyday gave me some extra fruit and motherly love that morning. I get to travel, eat, and learn how to be a little bit more comfortable being uncomfortable. There are many overwhelming ups and downs, but that's exactly what I wanted from my study experience, and coming to Ghana has been one of the best decisions I've made while attending Loyola." KATHERINE WEIR Junior / Advocacy & social change
VIETNAM - "I wanted to study in Vietnam because I knew it would be unlike any other experience I would ever have. I wanted to throw myself out of my comfort zone and that's exactly what happen. Vietnam has one of the most interesting cultures I have ever experienced and it's so hard to quantify my experiences since it's something you'll never experience if you haven't been to Vietnam. I'll try to sum it up in a couple sentences. Imagine you're in a country with the best and most fresh food you've ever had all while being in the extreme humidity. Imagine everyone staring at you walking down the street while not being able to communicate with anyone in English forcing you to learn customs, the language and how to live out daily tasks. Coming to Vietnam has been nothing short of amazing and I would not have picked any other study abroad program that Loyola has to offer. If you want to immerse yourself, experience old and new traditions clashing in the East, come to Vietnam." DREW JENSEN Junior / Communication studies
ROME - "From only two weeks in the Eternal City of Rome I have already seen the most beautiful things in my life, tasted the most delicious food in the world, and had some once in a lifetime experiences. So far I can already say that I witnessed the Cannonization of St. Teresa of Calcutta in the Vatican, threw two coins in the Trevi Fountain, visited the Colosseum, made grapes into wine, and made great friendships. They say 'when in Rome do as the Romans do,' it was a challenging transition to adapt, but I wouldn't change this experience for the world. St. Augustine said, 'the world is a book, those who do not travel read only a page.'" ￼￼JOSEPH ACHACOSO Junior / International studies and political science
