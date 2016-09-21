Loyola Students Share Study Abroad Experiences

Drew Jensen | Loyola University Chicago

VIETNAM - "I wanted to study in Vietnam because I knew it would be unlike any other experience I would ever have. I wanted to throw myself out of my comfort zone and that's exactly what happen. Vietnam has one of the most interesting cultures I have ever experienced and it's so hard to quantify my experiences since it's something you'll never experience if you haven't been to Vietnam. I'll try to sum it up in a couple sentences. Imagine you're in a country with the best and most fresh food you've ever had all while being in the extreme humidity. Imagine everyone staring at you walking down the street while not being able to communicate with anyone in English forcing you to learn customs, the language and how to live out daily tasks. Coming to Vietnam has been nothing short of amazing and I would not have picked any other study abroad program that Loyola has to offer. If you want to immerse yourself, experience old and new traditions clashing in the East, come to Vietnam." DREW JENSEN Junior / Communication studies