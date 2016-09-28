Loyola Students Report Two More Sexual Assaults

Two more reports of criminal sexual assaults from Loyola students emerged in the past week after a string of sexual violence incidents were reported on and near Loyola’s Lake Shore Campus (LSC) in the past month.

Most recently, a female Loyola student was the victim of criminal sexual assault — also known as rape, according to Illinois law — off campus on Sept. 24 at about 2 a.m., according to Chicago Police Department (CPD) News Affairs officer Kevin Quaid.

Quaid said the woman, 20, went to a male friend’s house two blocks south of campus on the 6100 block of North Kenmore Avenue to stay the night when he forced sex upon her. The offender, 22, is not in custody, according to Quaid, and it is unknown whether he is a Loyola student.

The woman transported herself to Presence Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston the following morning, according to CPD, where she was found to be in good condition. She reported the assault to Campus Safety later that afternoon.

In a separate incident, another Loyola student was the victim of criminal sexual assault off campus, according to a Campus Safety crime report. The time and date of the assault is unknown, but the student made a delayed report to Campus Safety on Sept. 23. CPD was on the scene of the incident, according to Quaid, who said he did not have further information about the assault.

Separately, CPD’s crime database revealed that a female was the victim of criminal sexual assault on the 6300 block of North Wayne Avenue on Sept. 16 at about 1:30 a.m. The woman, 20, was out with a 20-year-old male acquaintance before they went to his residence. The man then forced sex upon the woman, according to Quaid.

Quaid said it is unknown whether either the victim or the offender was a Loyola student or if the assault was the same incident as the one reported on Sept. 23. It is also unknown whether this assault is connected to a Sept. 16 assault of a Loyola student off campus near Devon Avenue, which The Phoenix previously reported.

These incidents come after two criminal sexual assaults and four criminal sexual abuses were reported by members of the Loyola community since Aug. 26, according to Campus Safety reports. Five of those incidents happened on or near LSC since Sept. 6.

CPD arrested 22-year-old Soroush Aflaki on Sept. 21 in connection to a Sept. 19 sexual abuse incident reported on LSC. Prosecutors charged Aflaki, who has no affiliation with Loyola, with two felony counts of aggravated battery.

Earlier reports indicated Aflaki admitted to committing three acts of sexual abuse on or near LSC, but CPD News Affairs officer Ron Gaines said Aflaki is only facing charges for the Sept. 19 incident. No suspects are in custody in connection to the other incidents.

The rise in sexual violence around Loyola is consistent with an overall increase in Rogers Park. There have been 47 criminal sexual assaults in Rogers Park this year, up from the 34 such crimes that happened in the same time period in 2015, according to CPD data.