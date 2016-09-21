Loyola Named Seventh Greenest University in the Nation

Loyola ranked No. 7 among the greenest universities in the country this year, down three spots from 2014, according to Sierra Magazine.

Loyola was not ranked in 2015 because the university did not provide data to the Association for Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education for that year.

Once Sierra receives sustainability data from universities, publishers assign weight to different categories and give schools a score of up to 1000 based on the standardized data and the weighting system. Factors include energy and water consumption, sustainable academic programs and waste reduction. Loyola performed particularly well in categories relating to energy, earning 180.91 points out of a possible 264. This score is higher than every school in the top 10 but one — Colby College.

Overall, Loyola received a score of 716.14 out of 1000; the No. 1 ranked school, College of the Atlantic, earned a score of 783.41.

Senior John Dwyer, 21, isn’t surprised that Loyola ranked so high.

“Given the city we are in and what our campus looks like, I think the ranking makes sense,” said

Dwyer.

The information systems major cited rainwater collection systems and Loyola’s biosoap — soap created from the byproducts of biodiesel production — as two of the most noticeable and prevalent sustainability programs on campus.

Loyola now has a “two-pronged approach to sustainability,” according to Nancy Tuchman, Ph.D., the founding director of the IES.

The first aspect of the approach involves raising awareness and educating students about sustainability, Tuchman said.

The academic director of the IES, Christopher Peterson, Ph.D., is involved in those efforts. Mentioning the university’s requirement that students take one IES class and its “solutions to environmental problems” (STEP) courses, Peterson said Loyola and IES have developed a unique program. All students he said, become “environmentally literate” in the required class, regardless of their majors. Additionally environmental projects have a lasting positive impact on the university, Peterson said.

The IES and its sustainability efforts strongly entices prospective students to attend Loyola, according to Peterson.

First-year student Robert Fuentes, 18, said sustainability also influenced his dorm selection. Fuentes lives in San Francisco Hall, which is Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) gold certified for its low energy consumption.

“Being a bio major, I’m all about being green,” Fuentes said.

He said that he and his fellow students living in San Francisco Hall are environmentally conscious and are careful not to waste water or electricity.

This environmental consciousness is the second component of Loyola’s two-pronged approach to sustainability Loyola encourages students to “live sustainably.”

“[We are working] to make our campuses more energy and water efficient so we use fewer resources and produce less waste,” Tuchman said.

Loyola’s sustainability efforts are expected to continue, according to the university’s five- and 10-year plans.

Plan 2020, Loyola’s five-year plan, includes ways to address societal challenges through sustainability efforts according to Kelsey McClear, a senior marketing major and student representative on the Plan 2020 committee.

Aaron Durnbaugh, Loyola’s director of sustainability, said Loyola’s “Climate Action Plan” will push the university toward minimizing its negative impact on the environment and integrating climate science into the academic experience for students. The plan includes goals to cut back on the school’s use of natural gas and electricity, as well as to reduce its total energy use.

“We don’t have a bigger success than [this plan],” Durnbaugh said.