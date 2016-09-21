Informing Public on Meat-Free Diets Can Help Reduce Climate Change

In December 2015, representatives of 195 nations reached a landmark accord that committed nearly every country to lowering its planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions to help reduce the effects of climate change.

But there are still 55 countries yet to nail down their legal commitments honoring the accord. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is fearful as Donald Trump, the U.S. Republican presidential nominee who has said climate change is a hoax, rises in the polls.

With so much at stake ­­— global crisis, to be exact — citizens around the world must be aware of ways they personally can help reduce the effects of climate change and global warming.

First, they must understand that global warming and climate change are not interchangeable terms.

Global warming is used to describe the current increase in the Earth’s average temperature, while climate change refers to global changes in temperature, wind, precipitation, the length of seasons and the strength and frequency of extreme weather events, according to whatsyourimpact.org, a site devoted to empowering people to fight climate change.

Consider just some of the extreme weather events that have taken place this year: The winter storm Jonas and the Louisiana flooding in the United States, snowstorms in Taiwan, the earthquakes in Italy and the heaviest rainfall in 154 years in Newcastle, England, have made a major impact on the weather.

Climate change may not be responsible for the recent increase in the number of natural disasters, but it will likely impact future catastrophes, according to NASA’s Earth Observatory.

What is seldom mentioned in the news or educational classrooms is the fact that humans can greatly decrease climate change and global warming by simply changing the way they eat.

With 7.4 billion people on Earth and the annual population rate increasing by 1.13 percent each year, humans have the most ability to impact the environment, for better or for worse.

Humans must eat in order to survive, but growing food for the world’s expanding population is likely to send greenhouse gas emissions sky high, unless more is done to cut meat consumption, according to research by scientists at Oxford Martin school.

The research found that shifting to a mostly vegetarian diet made of fruits, vegetables, legumes and starches could make a large dent in the amount of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere.

The impacts of sewage run-off and methane emissions from meat production on the environment have been known, but now a larger scope of damage is being created, particularly by the beef industry.

“When compared to staples like potatoes, wheat and rice, the impact of beef per calorie is even more extreme, requiring 160 times more land and producing 11 times more greenhouse gases,” said Damian Carrington in an article for the Guardian.

Livestock-rearing agriculture is a major cause of greenhouse gases because of the methane produced by the animals and the massive waste pits that accompany large farms. It also diverts water and grains to animal agriculture, which is less efficient than using the grains for human consumption.

Energy generation and transportation are often the targets for governments, businesses and campaigners looking to reduce emissions.

But, many organizations fail to realize and teach that the environmental impact from livestock agriculture is the largest concern.

Dramatically decreasing, if not halting, individual meat consumption could decrease global food-related emissions by one-third by 2050.

Widespread adoption of a vegetarian diet would bring down emissions by 63 percent, the study said.

So, why aren’t we hearing more about switching to vegetarian or vegan diets to cut back on emissions instead of riding bikes or walking to work?

Media outlets and educators should focus on educating the public about the correlation between meatless diets and the controlling of climate change.

By solely challenging our pre-existing eating habits, we could have a bigger effect on minimizing global warming. In fact, the study pointed out that veganism is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent.

I do not expect everybody to become vegan, as there are many societal, cultural and economical factors that play into adopting this diet, but the technological changes aren’t enough to reverse the negative impacts of our agricultural system on climate change and global warming.

Adopting healthier and more environmentally sustainable diets can be a large step in the right direction.

The size of the projected benefits of such diets should encourage individuals, policy makers and the agricultural industry itself to take action, and to ensure that what we eat preserves our environment, our ecosystems and our health.