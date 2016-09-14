Handlebar Amazes with Vegetarian, Vegan Options

As a new vegetarian, I’ve found that eating in Chicago on a budget and diet can feel like a compromise. But after a day of walking and window-shopping in Wicker Park, my friend and I stumbled upon anything but a compromise.

Handlebar, on 2311 W. North Ave., stood out to us immediately because it was bustling with customers. After quickly glancing at the menu, we were intrigued enough by its vegetarian and vegan spin on American classics to ask for a table and headed straight for the patio. It felt like we had entered a cozy backyard oasis because of the canopy of treetops, the gravel floor and the ivy-covered walls.

As we watched customers enter from a back gate and servers greet them with hugs, it became clear that Handlebar has accumulated a following of Wicker Park regulars. To match the laid-back scene, the wait staff was attentive and personable even to first-timers like myself. With honest recommendations and flexibility in modifying dishes on the menu, their attitudes enhanced the already welcoming ambiance.

After perusing the concise but diverse menu, we decided to share some appetizers. First came the fried pickles paired with a house-made vegan ranch dipping sauce ($6.75). The pickles and ranch together were just the right balance of tang and texture. We also ate black bean tostadas ($7.25) which were served with a vegan cheese in a side dish, allowing us to customize the cheesiness of our dishes. The finger-food portions were perfect in size for sharing with company and nibbling on over conversation. Both dishes were tasty enough to spark a real hunger for our entrees without overpowering our appetite.

Once our two plates were cleaned, I decided on the meatless sloppy joe ($9.25) and my friend chose the Green Meanie, a multigrain sandwich consisting of avocado, herbed goat cheese, spinach, tomato, sprouts and honey-mustard ($9). While waiting for our main course, we each ordered a non-alcoholic ginger beer ($2). The carbonation matched with a refreshing ginger taste cleared our palettes and complimented both of our meals. My soy-based Sloppy Joe — topped with coleslaw, BBQ sauce and a classic sesame bun — was paired with a side of sesame broccoli that dialed down the richness of the barbeque-style faux meat.

My friend’s Green Meanie arrived with a side of collard greens, and she enjoyed the fresh quality of the vegetables along with the unlikely crispiness of the seasoned collard greens. We left feeling satisfied with significant leftovers in hand.

Based on Handlebar’s menu, atmosphere and service, the most all-encompassing adjective for this restaurant is authentic. Handlebar has taken traditional American cuisine and transformed it into something unique while maintaining appeal to even the least adventurous of meat-eaters. Because of Handlebar’s affordable approach to vegetarian and vegan alternatives, this experience felt like anything but a compromise on budget or diet. This is the perfect spot to bring friends and family for some healthy comfort food and a friendly crowd. In the coming autumn months, I will definitely return for a taste of its famous (meatless) Buffalo ‘Chicken’ Wrap ($9.25) and a relaxing visit to the patio with friends.