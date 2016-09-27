German Teammates Reunite as Ramblers in Chicago

Two Loyola Ramblers from halfway across the world have reunited as teammates.

Men’s soccer players Fabian Lifka, 20, and Marius Kullmann, 19, both hail from Eintracht Frankfurt, a German soccer club located in Frankfurt, Hesse, where they played for its youth academy.

Lifka, a sophomore and native of Kelkheim, Germany, began playing for the club on its Under-11 team before he was cut after one season. He returned to play for the Under-15 team and continued playing until his Under-19 season. Kullmann, who is a first-year player from Fulda, Germany, began playing for the club’s youth academy five years ago, in 2011, until his U-19 season.

Eintracht Frankfurt didn’t offer a professional contract to Lifka or Kullman after they finished their respective U-19 seasons. Instead of staying in Germany and choosing between pursuing a college education and playing soccer, they came to the United States, where they could do both.

Nate Boyden, the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator of the Loyola men’s soccer team, recruited Lifka. Lifka said Boyden greatly impacted his decision to move to Chicago and play for the Ramblers.

“Nate gave me the feeling that I’m important,” said Lifka. “We were on the same page in terms of soccer and the values we share. Nate was a big, big influence in my decision to come here.”

Although Kullmann is one year younger than Lifka, they played on the same team for one year during their time at Eintracht, Frankfurt. The friendship they built during that season, along with Boyden’s influence, helped Kullmann make his decision about Loyola.

Like he did with Lifka, Boyden traveled to Germany to meet with Kullmann and his parents. Boyden impressed Kullman’s parents with the opportunity at Loyola and Kullmann said he knew that moving to the United States would be the right decision. Without Boyden, Kullmann said he wouldn’t be playing soccer in Chicago.

“When I decided to play college soccer, I didn’t just consider Loyola,” said Kullmann. “Knowing Fabian is in good hands here, enjoys living here and enjoys playing soccer here, I knew this was a realistic option for me. Fabian told me a lot about Loyola before I made the decision, which made the decision easier.”

Because head coach Neil Jones didn’t get the opportunity to see Lifka and Kullmann in Germany, he put his trust in Boyden and signed both players. Jones said Boyden previously played soccer in Germany before becoming a coach. His connections from that experience help him find foreign players who are interested in playing in the United States and obtaining a college education.

Jones said recruiting players from foreign countries is a key component in raising the profile and quality of the program, and the numbers seem to reflect that.

This year’s roster includes five international players, and the Ramblers are now ranked the No. 12 team in the country. In 2013, Jones’ first season at Loyola, the team only had one international player on the roster and won only six games all season.

Jones, a New Zealand native, said he understands the stakes of recruiting an international student.

“I’m an international student and came to college in California as a foreigner,” said Jones. “I had a good experience because I fit in. I always think about, when I’m recruiting foreign kids, [making] sure they’re going to fit in. If they don’t fit in, it doesn’t matter how good they are at soccer. If they’re miserable, their talent is not going to be able to shine.”

Kullmann and Lifka, who were named to the Second Team All-Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) and the MVC All-Freshman Team in 2015, said they agree that American training is slightly different from their German training. Lifka said German training revolves around having the best possible technique, and then athleticism follows. In the United States, he said, the opposite is true. Kullmann said he likes the change because speed and strength are key to being a good player.

As their soccer season progresses, Lifka, an undecided business major, and Kullmann, an international business major, said they look forward to strengthening their friendship, improving their skills and bonding with their teammates. Lifka said his and Kullmann’s friendship has already grown stronger since they came to Loyola.

“The most important thing is to enjoy the game with your teammates,” said Kullmann. “There is nothing better than celebrating a win with your teammates.”

The Ramblers take on Central Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. in Conway, Arkansas.