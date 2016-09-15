Former Olympic Gymnasts Give Up Professional Careers for Degrees

Professional rhythmic gymnasts Alisa Kano and Natalie McGiffert had their sights set on gold before, but now they’re set on getting degrees as full- time students at Loyola.

Kano, 21, and McGiffert, 19, were members of the U.S. National Team, which qualified for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics after beating Brazil — the host country of the 2016 Olympics — at the World Championship in Stutt- gart, Germany.

The win automatically qualified them for the Olympics. This gave the U.S. its first earned Olympic spot in rhythmic gymnastics team competition. However, the team wasn’t aware that they automatically qualified; the results were announced in German.

“We finished our ribbon routine and we were so happy with how we did that we were crying of happiness,” said Kano. “We were so happy we finished a clean routine and everyone else thought we were crying because we qualified [for the Olympics], but we had no idea.”

Group rhythmic gymnastics is a style of gymnastics similar to synchronized swimming. Kano said it is a combination of gymnastics, dance and ballet with apparatus work. The gymnasts leap and turn while tossing and catching ribbons and hoops. The sport centers on flexibility and elegance rather than flipping, which is a bigger component in other styles of gymnastics.

Brazil took its revenge on the United States at the Olympics, posting a 32.649, which was nearly 2.5 points better than the Americans. The United States placed No. 14 overall in the rhythmic gymnastics team division.

After competing in the Olympics, Kano and McGiffert both knew it was time to retire.

“There was such a huge chapter of our life that was gymnastics,” said McGiffert. “There comes a time where you get to the highest point you can reach and you need to move on.”

With their days training in the gym long gone, Kano and McGiffert moved on to Loyola, declining the opportunity to join their teammates on the Kellogg’s Tour, which is a national tour that features different elements from both artistic and rhythmic gymnastics.

“You need to discipline yourself with the transition,” said Kano. “Being a gymnast, we never had any homework. Homework and studying is a lot different than training.”

Both Kano and McGiffert uprooted their lives for the sport. They both recalled the adversity they faced when they decided to compete at a professional level.

“We’ve made a lot of sacrifices. I moved from New York and [Natalie] moved from California. We changed our whole lives to come to Chicago and train for the team,” said Kano. “It was a big change in my life.”

Those changes seemed small compared to their passion for the sport. Kano finds rhythmic gymnasts much more interesting than artistic gymnastics. She said she loves the apparatus of ribbons and hoops, balls and ropes. McGiffert said she was naturally flexible, which helped her succeed in rhythmic gymnastics rather than artistic gymnastics. Both Kano and McGiffert were drawn to the sport by the mesmorizing ribbon work.

Although Kano and McGiffert ended up on the same rhythmic gymnastics team, both decided to pursue gymnastics for different reasons.

“At a school raffle, my mom won free tickets for gymnastics lessons at a different gym,” McGiffert said. “When I was doing one of the tryouts, the rhythmic coach told my parents, ‘I think I can do something with her.’”

Kano credited a family friend for introducing her to the sport.

“I’m from New York, so I met a family whose daughter did rhythmic gymnastics, and she invited me to one of her competitions,” said Kano. “When I went [to the competition], I loved it and joined when I was 9 years old.”

McGiffert said she feels excited about her newfound abundance of time. She looks forward to making plans with friends and not having to work them in around her gymnastics schedule.

Kano is a psychology major and said she hopes to have a career in physical therapy. McGiffert is an undecided major, but she is leaning toward pursuing a major in social work. Although, they both have no plans to return to the world of professional gymnastics. Kano and McGiffert said they look forward to returning to visit their old gym.

Kano and McGiffert plan to approach their academics the same way they too on physical training — with determination and focus.