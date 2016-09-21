Emergency Blue Lights Remain Unused

Since fall of 2014, more than 8,600 full-time undergraduate students have gone through Loyola’s new student orientations. All received the same instructions for what to do in case of an emergency: Press the button on one of the emergency phones around campus to contact Campus Safety.

Few have actually used those buttons.

Loyola’s incoming student orientations discussed emergency phones stationed around the Lake Shore and Water Tower campuses, preparing students for unsafe situations. But the number of students using the phones is difficult to determine.

Loyola has 676 emergency phones across both campuses, according to David Wieczorek, the network services manager for Information Technology Services (ITS). The phones can be easily spotted by the blue lights on top of the boxes or the bright blue color of some boxes. Others are just panels with a red button on the wall in campus buildings such as Baumhart Hall.

The phone has one of two functions: One only contacts Campus Safety, and the other has a keypad that can be used to call anyone with a campus phone number, according to Campus Safety’s website.

Some of the phones can also serve as public address systems in case of large-scale emergencies. This function was used years ago for a weather emergency, according to an email from Campus Safety Sgt. Tim Cunningham.

The phones are tested twice per semester, according to Cunningham. Campus Safety presses each button, and if the speaking function does not work, officers report the malfunction to ITS, said Cunningham.

Most repairs involve replacing lights or fixing technical issues. ITS replaces about 25 of the nearly 700 phones per year, Wieczorek stated in an email.

The current phone models, made by the company Talkaphone, were first installed in 2005, according to director of environmental services Bill Curtin. Each phone costs about $500, according to Wieczorek.

Curtin said the old models, which were produced by the company Ram-tech, were replaced because they didn’t meet the standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act. The old phones required users to pull open a box; the new versions have an easily accessed button, he said.

The new models were updated three years ago to include LED lights, which are brighter and thus easier for passersby to see, according to Curtin.

If Loyola typically replaces 25 phones per year, the cost is about $12,500. However, students don’t often use the phones for emergencies.

Tim Cunningham wrote in emails to The Phoenix that students use the phones for real emergencies “very rarely … because the types of emergencies that occur don’t necessitate using the phones.”

Students use the phones for non-emergencies, such as getting locked out of a building, a few times a week, according to Cunningham.

Cunningham said Campus Safety does not keep track of the number of calls it receives from the emergency phones.

Although the phones are rarely used for the right reasons, Cunningham said he still thinks they are effective.

The response time after someone uses an emergency phone varies. Although the calls are immediately connected to Campus Safety, a responder’s speed depends on the proximity of an officer to the location.

Loyola senior Samantha Saliba considers the emergency phones a valuable resource and said she has seen someone use the emergency button before.

“I saw a girl pass out and someone actually pressed [the button] and they had been waiting for a while for [Campus Safety] to come,” said the 21-year-old ad/PR major.