Earlier FAFSA Arrival Aids Some Students but Stresses Others

Millions of prospective college students can now complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on Oct. 1, three months earlier than previously allowed.

The new release date is intended to give students the opportunity to use the previous year’s tax returns — a process called “prior-prior” — on the FAFSA instead of estimating their family’s taxes for the current year.

“Historically, the release date of the FAFSA has been Jan. 1,” said Tobyn Friar, director of financial aid at Loyola University Chicago.

This means students might receive their financial aid awards sooner, which could influence their choice of college.

Colleges around the United States now have one main problem: getting the word out to ensure that students fill out their FAFSA on time. Although, there isn’t a deadline to submit a FAFSA, some need-based awards are given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The change does not only help those students from the United States, but also students around the globe.

Sylvester Alonz, a first-year history major from the Republic of Palau, an island in the Western Pacific, experienced several complications while ensuring that his financial aid would reach the United States this year.

“The distance plays as a huge factor,” said Alonz, 18. “With mail taking weeks on end to reach the mainland, paper applications were not a popular means of carrying [the FAFSA form] out. Even though we are still developing [the Republic of Palau’s] internet connection, this was the most efficient way of getting everything done.”

Alonz said the new FAFSA release date will make applying for financial aid easier for Loyola’s international students.

“Having it at this time of the year is helpful because I can get everything done around a more effective time — the middle of the semester, when offices are open and services are active,” Alonz said.

But, the new release date comes with drawbacks.

“If you’ve had a change in income recently, the FAFSA might not reflect the most up-to-date information, which may lead to the filing of special circumstance appeals,” Friar said.

The new date is also set at a busy time for students — the middle of the semester, around the time of midterms. The previous release date allowed students to focus on applying during winter break.

“College students like myself will be busy studying and cramming for midterms, since we’re well underway through the academic school year.” said Loyola first-year Daniel Collazo. “FAFSA might end up being put on the back burner for most students, since they already have so much on their hands.”

This new process will create more documentation on the administration’s side, but the change is worth the hassle, according to Friar.

Junior environmental policy major Jamie Wright was not aware that the date had been changed but said the earlier deadline will help her collect her information.

“Whenever I fill it out it’s just like that one more thing on the list that is so, so crucial that I have to do and at the same time I don’t understand it fully,” said the 20-year-old. “So whenever I’m going through I feel like I have to re-read it a bunch of times and make sure I have all the correct information.”

Friar said Loyola’s Financial Aid Office will send email reminders to students, but he also is encouraging students to come to FAFSA workshops held through the Financial Aid Office if they have any questions. Workshops take place Oct. 16, 10-2 p.m., Oct. 19, 9-11 a.m., and Oct. 21, 1-3 p.m.

“It is incredibly important to not wait on questions; please, come in and ask for help,” Friar said, “We will be able to walk you completely through what you need to do.”