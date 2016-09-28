Drake, Future, Others to Perform in Chicago This Fall

Chicago is home to a number of great music venues that book some of the most talented musical acts the world has to offer. Here are The PHOENIX’s picks for this October.
The Temper Trap @ Metro Chicago Sept. 28 (3130 N. Clark St.) With the members’ choir-boy vocals and panoramic pop-rock sound, The Temper Trap began building an audience in Melbourne, Australia, and rose to local acclaim in 2006 with the release of its debut extended play. After the group released its debut EP the same year, word of its potential soon spread. The band released its third studio album, titled Thick as Thieves, on June 10. The album is a pop-rock hybrid with an electronic sheath that is not to be missed. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $28.50.
Sigur Ros @ Chicago Theatre 9/30 (175 N. State St.) Icelandic experimental rock band Sigur Ros has announced an upcoming North American tour beginning this fall. For the first time in the band’s career, they will be performing without an opener. Instead, the group will offer two full-length sets with an intermission in between. According to the band, the purpose of the tour is to road test new music, which they have not released since their 2002 album, “( )”. The live production will be characteristically stunning, designed again by the team behind their previous Knights of Illumination award-winning tour. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets range from $69.50-$79.50.
Drake and Future @ United Center 10/5 (1901 W. Madison St.) These two rap juggernauts are performing side-by-side as part of the 60-show Summer Sixteen Tour, and it is sure to be a dance party. Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake teamed up with Atlanta rap superstar Future to put together a hip-hop lover’s dream show. Not only can crowds expect both of the rappers to cycle through their catchy smash hits, but they can also expect to see some special guests. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $45-180, resale prices go up to $1000.
Kaytranada @ Concord Music Hall 10/6 (2047 N. Milwaukee Ave.) Born in Haiti and raised in Montreal, Canada, artist Kaytranada has experienced an explosive rise in the past couple years with his irresistible work as a producer and his live sets. This year, however, you can’t listen to Internet rap without hearing his name come up. Not only was he credited with production on Chance the Rapper’s newest offering “Coloring Book,” but he also collaborated with rising rap phenoms Vic Mensa and GoldLink. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $22.
James Blake @ Cadillac Palace Theatre 10/9 (151 W. Randolph St.) Everyone has trouble defining British musician James Blake’s unique blend of folk, soul and electronic music. However, that is what makes him so special. Blake will be on tour promoting the release of his critically acclaimed third full-length album, “The Colour In Anything”, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Electronic/Dance chart. He has worked with artists from all spectrums of the modern music landscape, including Frank Ocean and Rick Rubin. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50.
Die Antwoord @ Aragon Ballroom 10/11 (1106 W. Lawrence Ave.) South Africa’s sensational alternative hip-hop artists are bringing their sound to Chicago this fall. Die Antwoord seems to be on the verge of a new level of popularity after its two members, Ninja and Yolandi Visser, played prominent roles in the dystopian sci-fi oddity, Chappie. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35.
Sia @ United Center 10/16 (1901 W. Madison St.) The 39-year-old Australian singer-songwriter has managed to captivate the public eye by the trademark of her blonde and jet black wig that covers her eyes — and her voice. Aside from her own solo career, Sia has written music for the likes of Kanye West, Rihanna, and Beyonce. Sia released her seventh studio album, “This Is Acting”, back in January, and embarked on a tour to perform the positively received album. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $35.
Mick Jenkins @ Thalia Hall 10/19 (1807 S. Allport St.) Jenkins is one of the most promising and inspiring rappers to emerge from Chicago’s vibrant hip-hop scene. He is preparing to hit the road on the A Quest For Love tour. Also performing will be fellow Red Bull Sound Select Artist Smino, and local rising artist Evanston MC Kweku Collins will also be performing. The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $3 with RSVP and $10 without RSVP.
M83 @ Riviera Theatre 10/20 (4746 N. Racine Ave.) Since 2003, M83 mastermind Anthony Gonzalez has created increasingly colossal records. In the realm of French electronic music, few foreign artists hold as much clout in America as this band. Their ambient, wavy and dreamy sound have been known to bring about the greatest dance parties since the turn of the century, and their newest album, Junk, is no different. To get a taste of their new music as well as old hits, travel to Uptown and get dancing. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $37.50.
American Football will be playing at the Vic Theatre on Oct 29.
Author: Alex Levitt
Alex Levitt is the arts and entertainment editor for The PHOENIX. He was born and raised in the city of Chicago and is currently pursuing a journalism degree with a minor in photography at Loyola University Chicago's School of Communication. In the fall, he will be a junior, and one fun fact: He is ambidextrous.
