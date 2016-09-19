Criminal Sexual Abuse Reported Near Seattle Hall

A Loyola student reported a criminal sexual abuse on campus Sunday evening, according to an email sent this morning by Deputy Chief of Campus Safety Joe Bogdalek.

The victim was walking southbound in the 6300 block of North Winthrop Avenue, near Loyola’s Seattle Hall, at 10:35 p.m. when the incident occurred. The student walked by two men leaning against a fence, then one of the men groped the student, who continued walking home and contacted Campus Safety.

The email described one of the men as:

20-25 years old

6’1

150 pounds

Wearing a tank top with red stripes and cargo shorts

The other man is said to be:

20s

5’10

200 pounds

Wearing a black shirt, black shorts and a black baseball cap

The email does not describe the suspects’ races.

The student was unsure of which offender touched her, according to an email from Campus Safety Sgt. Tim Cunningham.

Illinois defines criminal sexual abuse as committing “an act of sexual conduct by the use of force or threat of force” or if the victim “is unable to understand the nature of the act or … give knowing consent.” The state defines sexual conduct as touching or fondling between the victim and the accused or the transfer of semen by the accused.

Cunningham said Campus Safety advised the student on her options of reporting the crime to the Chicago Police Department (CPD). CPD has not yet been notified of the incident, according to News Affairs Officer Jose Estrada.