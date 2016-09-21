Apple Upgrade Gets Mixed Reactions on Campus

Apple released the newest iPhone system upgrade on Sept. 13, and not all Loyola students are happy with it.

The iOS 10 is branded as more personal, powerful and playful than past versions of the system, according to Apple’s website. Some features of the latest upgrade include new features for Siri, iMessage and notifications and the ability to delete built-in apps such as the stocks app.

Some users have experienced issues with Apple’s iOS 10. Shortly after its release, there were several reports of iOS 10 causing users’ screens to go black and restrict access.

T-Mobile customers were warned about connectivity issues and some users have reported that the system slows their phones. The problems have been acknowledged and resolved with iOS 10.0.1, according to email statements sent from Apple to tech news outlets, including TechCrunch, The Verge and WIRED.

Apple iOS updates have faced issues in the past. Apple’s iOS 8.3 experienced problems connecting to Wi-Fi, and iOS 9.3.1 including a security flaw that allowed hackers to access users photos and contacts.

An Apple employee said few customers have come into the store for help solving problems with the new update.

To prepare for other potential issues, staff members on Loyola’s ITS team worked with the beta version of iOS 10 to familiarize themselves with the system, according to an email from desktop service manager Steve Kim and senior desktop technician Kathy Ryan. They suggested that students wait to update their phones.

“We recommend not moving to the new version until several days [to one] week after the initial rollout,” Kim and Ryan stated in an email to The Phoenix. “This will allow time for any bugs to be identified and any remedies to be pushed out by the vendor. There are always uncertainties with this type of upgrade, and we have found that the conservative “wait and see” approach has proved prudent in most cases.”

First-year psychology major Olivia Berven said she was not planning to upgrade the day iOS 10 was released.

“I really don’t want to [upgrade],” said Berven, 18. “It’s usually a learning curve for me. That’s what I worry about the most.”

Some students who updated their devices already said they’ve enjoyed the new features.

Husna Afzal, a sophomore biology major, said she was impressed by the revamped messaging app that comes with iOS 10.

“I like iOS 10 a lot,” said Afzal, 19. “It has many cool features, like adding effects to how you want to present your messages. You can also draw a message or share music.”

Senior ad/PR major, Cassidy Basinski said she does not like the new features of iOS 10 and is annoyed by having to click the home button to unlock the screen and that the new iMessage features were confusing.

“Some of the updates are unnecessary and they just make things difficult,” said Basinski, 21.