Amy Schumer Demonstrates Wit In First Book

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer’s new book “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo” is a humorous and highly personal read for the busy reader.

“The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo” is autobiographical and organized into a series of short, personal essays. As one might expect, Schumer’s crude, comedic persona comes across in her novel through essays such as “An Open Letter to My Vagina” and excerpts from her childhood journals. But, in equally bold fashion, “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo” covers serious issues such as gun control and Schumer’s experience in an abusive relationship.

The structure of Schumer’s book allows her to easily shift from silliness to seriousness. The level of thought that went into organizing the essays is apparent; each time a section delves into a heavy topic, a lighter piece follows, keeping the tone of the book upbeat. Although the essays cover a scattered range of topics, they present a gestalt view of the factors that shape Schumer’s worldview.