Amy Schumer Demonstrates Wit In First Book

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer’s new book “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo” is a humorous and highly personal read for the busy reader.
“The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo” is autobiographical and organized into a series of short, personal essays. As one might expect, Schumer’s crude, comedic persona comes across in her novel through essays such as “An Open Letter to My Vagina” and excerpts from her childhood journals. But, in equally bold fashion, “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo” covers serious issues such as gun control and Schumer’s experience in an abusive relationship.
The structure of Schumer’s book allows her to easily shift from silliness to seriousness. The level of thought that went into organizing the essays is apparent; each time a section delves into a heavy topic, a lighter piece follows, keeping the tone of the book upbeat. Although the essays cover a scattered range of topics, they present a gestalt view of the factors that shape Schumer’s worldview.
Each essay consists of no more than 24 pages, making it easy to read in a short period of time. Whether you’re on the train or taking a short break from studying, it’s easy to pick up and read the book. Conversely, because the stories are unrelated, the neglectful reader can read at different times without forgetting the storyline.
Schumer is known for her comedy, but “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo” takes a deeper look into the intimate aspects of her life. She discusses challenges such as her father’s multiple sclerosis, divorce and the struggles of making it as a comedian. While her characters in “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Trainwreck” are based on herself, “The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo” explores a serious and introverted side of Schumer in depth.
“The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo” reveals the traumas and triumphs that shaped the comedian Schumer is today. I would recommend the book to fans of her comedy, but for average readers it’s, not a must-read.