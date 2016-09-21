Alt-J Drummer Captures Organic Emotion in First Solo Album

Alt-J drummer Thom Sonny Green launched his first solo album, High Anxiety on Aug. 19. Although still fully involved in Alt-J, Green has independently created instrumental tracks that emphasize fluid beats and eclectic sounds, abandoning his usual folk-like rhythm.

The cover art for the album displays two panels of color (black and aquamarine blue) that gently blend into each other. This display seems to convey the continual presence of a dark abyss that is hard to ignore or escape.

High Anxiety offers a mixture of electronic and indie-influenced sounds, but also presents beats inspired by trip-hop, a British sub genre of electronic music. What makes Green’s vibe different from the traditional sounds of trip-hop is his foundation in more dark, desolate tones.

The first song on the album is called “Vienna,” and it introduces the listener to the soft, electronic and rather dismal sounds that are carried out throughout all 21 tracks. “Vienna” is one of the highlights on the record because it creates a haunting atmosphere, making it feel as if something ghostly and inexplicable is about to happen.

Many of the songs on the album, such as “Cologne,” “Houston” and “Oakland,” are similar: They feature repetitious, depressingly low chords and elongated sounds. Another standout song is “Palms.” The bleak and distant tones of this track almost have the sound quality of being submerged underwater. “Palms” could be a precursor to a later song called “Christ,” which quickly leads the listener into an atmosphere of complete confusion and distortion of reality. Unlike most other songs from High Anxiety, “Christ” ends on a lighter note, possibly to emphasize hope for a better tomorrow.

Those who have experienced moments of intense nervousness or worry can easily relate to Green’s work. The tracks are clearly strewn together to relate to listeners the feelings of anxiety — loneliness, darkness, fear and tension. Although Green’s step into this genre of music is new and unexpected, he successfully portrays difficult emotions through his music. Yet, however dark and somber the songs are, the music is nonetheless soothing and enjoyable.